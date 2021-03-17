Evening Reading - March 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GALAHAD 3093 free beta invites players into multiplayer mech battles this weekend
- Watch the GALAHAD 3093 Pre-Beta Briefing - Hosted by Shacknews this Friday
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut March release date revealed in new PS4/PS5 trailer
- $200 million payout to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick draws ire
- The Russo bros directed Fortnite Season 6's cinematic and killed Peely (again)
- DirectX AutoHDR for PC games available to try now
- Dying Light 2's March dev update was a mean tweets bit & a request for patience
- Super Mario Bros. 35's biggest event features all of its courses ahead of its final sunset
- Super Mario Maker 2's final Ninji Speedrun tests your Cape mastery
- Sony & Xbox join in support of AAPI communities & #StopAsianHate initiative
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Electrical Socket Guys
Well, I can't unsee this, so I'm cursing the rest of you pic.twitter.com/sqyZe46AtF— Fall Guys 🤖 4041 🤖 22nd March! (@FallGuysGame) March 17, 2021
Straight into the eye sockets.
Disco Elysium is coming to console soon
Oooh, hidden things -- secrets, lies!— Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) March 16, 2021
Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's fantastic.
Capybara takes a bath
if i fits i sits pic.twitter.com/7ECUgynYJN— Capybaras (@CapybaraCountry) March 14, 2021
Oh, that looks like a lovely bath.
The internet gives everyone a voice
me: I like something— paulˣ (@dearapriII) March 15, 2021
somebody in my replies: I didn’t
me: pic.twitter.com/CsCpogzVQ6
Sometimes people forget no one has to listen to them.
Is it time to binge another TV series?
Could a depressed person do THIS?— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 14, 2021
[I put on a show I’ve seen 8 times and absentmindedly scroll my phone]
Or should you just put on the same show you've watched a thousand times?
The day I added a second monitor changed my life
March 15, 2021
Should I add a third? Would that be too powerful?
Romance novels
female romance novels be like: every single girl wanted him. but he hated all of them. until he met her. she was awkward. he loved that. he was so mean to everybody else. except her— Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) March 15, 2021
Sometimes you find a winning formula.
Tim Curry has an amazing filmography
tim curry will always understand the assignment pic.twitter.com/Jvfc7jRFsS— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 16, 2021
Such iconic roles.
Maths is fun!
me: how much for this calculator— eli but medicated (@jazz_inmypants) March 15, 2021
cashier: $11.99
me: *sliding him a 5* keep the change :)
Twitter is full of lovely little jokes.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. It's getting a bit warm now that the rain has stopped. Hopefully it comes back.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
