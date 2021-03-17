New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 17, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Electrical Socket Guys

Straight into the eye sockets.

Disco Elysium is coming to console soon

Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's fantastic.

Capybara takes a bath

Oh, that looks like a lovely bath.

The internet gives everyone a voice

Sometimes people forget no one has to listen to them.

Is it time to binge another TV series?

Or should you just put on the same show you've watched a thousand times?

The day I added a second monitor changed my life

Should I add a third? Would that be too powerful?

Romance novels

Sometimes you find a winning formula.

Tim Curry has an amazing filmography

Such iconic roles.

Maths is fun!

Twitter is full of lovely little jokes.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. It's getting a bit warm now that the rain has stopped. Hopefully it comes back.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

