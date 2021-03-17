Evening Reading - March 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Electrical Socket Guys

Well, I can't unsee this, so I'm cursing the rest of you pic.twitter.com/sqyZe46AtF — Fall Guys 🤖 4041 🤖 22nd March! (@FallGuysGame) March 17, 2021

Straight into the eye sockets.

Disco Elysium is coming to console soon

Oooh, hidden things -- secrets, lies! — Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) March 16, 2021

Have you played Disco Elysium yet? It's fantastic.

Capybara takes a bath

if i fits i sits pic.twitter.com/7ECUgynYJN — Capybaras (@CapybaraCountry) March 14, 2021

Oh, that looks like a lovely bath.

The internet gives everyone a voice

me: I like something

somebody in my replies: I didn’t

me: pic.twitter.com/CsCpogzVQ6 — paulˣ (@dearapriII) March 15, 2021

Sometimes people forget no one has to listen to them.

Is it time to binge another TV series?

Could a depressed person do THIS?



[I put on a show I’ve seen 8 times and absentmindedly scroll my phone] — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 14, 2021

Or should you just put on the same show you've watched a thousand times?

The day I added a second monitor changed my life

Should I add a third? Would that be too powerful?

Romance novels

female romance novels be like: every single girl wanted him. but he hated all of them. until he met her. she was awkward. he loved that. he was so mean to everybody else. except her — Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) March 15, 2021

Sometimes you find a winning formula.

Tim Curry has an amazing filmography

tim curry will always understand the assignment pic.twitter.com/Jvfc7jRFsS — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 16, 2021

Such iconic roles.

Maths is fun!

me: how much for this calculator



cashier: $11.99



me: *sliding him a 5* keep the change :) — eli but medicated (@jazz_inmypants) March 15, 2021

Twitter is full of lovely little jokes.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. It's getting a bit warm now that the rain has stopped. Hopefully it comes back.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.