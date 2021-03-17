New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to fix Fortnite voice chat not working

Fortnite's voice chat has been experiencing some issues, here's what we know.
Donovan Erskine
0

In addition to a solo mode, Fortnite includes duo and squad modes where players can group up with one another in search of a sweet Victory Royale. With solid cooperation being a necessary skill to be successful, good communication is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, players have been unable to effectively communicate with each other recently as Fortnite’s voice chat is not working. Here’s what we know about the issue.

Fortnite voice chat not working

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 recently kicked off, adding a slew of new content for players to explore. However, players excited to jump in quickly realized that they’re unable to communicate with fellow players in-game. Players around the world are unable to speak through the game client or hear their teammates. There’s currently no error code or official diagnosis of the error, but developer and publisher Epic Games has acknowledged the issue in a recent tweet, stating that they’re currently investigating the matter.

In Fortnite, players are able to use their microphones to chat with their teammates via an in-game voice chat system. They can choose to opt in or out of party chat, and can implement push-to-talk features if they like. However, with Fortnite’s voice chat feature currently down, players will need to explore other avenues to communicate with their squad. If you’re playing with friends, Discord or other voice chat applications will have to do the trick for now.

With Epic Games confirming that it’s already working on the issue, it likely won’t be long until the Fortnite game chat issue is resolved. For future updates, be sure to follow the Fortnite Status Twitter account. Stick with Shacknews for the latest news and guides on Fortnite.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game.

