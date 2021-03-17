ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 46 - Here's lookin' at you, Snowboard Kid The quest to complete all North American N64 games continues on Shacknews Twitch with more Snowboard Kids!

Another Wednesday, another retro variety takeover on Shacknews Twitch. That's just how we roll, week after week. My journey through the Nintendo 64 catalog originally available to the western hemisphere of this planet marches right along with more of that Atlus/Racdym sensation, Snowboard Kids! It all starts later today at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. on the newest and most improved episode of skankcore64 yet!

Episode 46 - Here's lookin' at you, Snowboard Kid

If you've been keeping up with skankcore64, you'll have seen what looked like myself having fun with this childish snowboarding game on the last episode. You'd also be 100 percent correct! This game is a lot of fun and I can see why it snuck ahead of some of the heaviest hitters in N64 racing games during my previous polling. Climb aboard the ski lift and head on over to Shacknews Twitch or sit cozy in your cabin here with the embedded viewer.

So far, Snowboard Kids has been little bit of feast or famine. I've found that if you're doing well in Snowboard Kids, you're having the time of your life, but if you're way behind the pack and keep getting pummeled, then it's real cold out on that mountain. Perhaps I need some more time to get my skills up to snuff and that's exactly what I plan on doing tonight! Shortly after the Stevetendo show, I'll be attempting the final two battle races and then hopefully moving on to the mini-games. There isn't really much content after that so we could be adding another game to the skankcore64 Game Counter™, however, I don't want to get my hopes up. Besides, this game is fun enough that I want it to last more than two episodes. The terrible ones end up taking forever!

I'd like to give a thank you to Simutronics and GALAHAD 3093 for sponsoring all of our livestreams this week. Make sure you check out how you can join the mech shooting mayhem with our guide on the open beta. Also watch our extra special kickoff stream, the GALAHAD 3093 Pre-Beta Briefing - Hosted by Shacknews, this Friday after The Dump! Of course, I'd also like to thank everyone that supports our livestreams on Shacknews Twitch. Everyone that comes by and talks with the hosts, shares our streams on social media, or just lurks in the chat is doing it for Shacknews! If you'd like to support our live content, please consider a monthly Twitch subscription to our channel. Find out how to get a free sub each month with our guide on Prime Gaming.