Destiny 2 Update 3.1.1 patch kills the 12 player Raid glitch

It was fun while it lasted, but Bungie has tracked down and squashed the bug that allowed 12 Guardians into a single Raid.
TJ Denzer
The 12 player Raid glitch in Destiny 2 was perhaps one of the funniest incidental situations in the game in a while. Through clever manipulation, players were able to stuff a dozen Guardians into an instance and just absolutely go hard to the paint on everything in the Raid that dare challenge them. Unfortunately, this was never meant to be the case and as much as Bungie mused that it was an amusing new bug, it has also tracked down said bug and squashed it. No more 12 player Raids in Destiny 2.

The fix for the 12-player Raid glitch came in the recent Destiny 2 Update 3.1.1 patch notes released on March 16, 2021. Near the end of the notes in General Bug Fixes, Bungie details that it supposedly sealed up the possibility of getting 12 players into a single instance clearly not meant for that kind of firepower.

“Fixed an issue where players were able to cram 12 people into activity that clearly couldn’t handle the might of that many Guardians,” the note reads.

It was fun while it lasted, but Destiny 2's raids were never meant to handle so many guardians tackling them at once.
The 12 player Raid glitch appeared near the end of February when players discovered a curious little exploit that allowed them to stuff a Raid well past its usual capacity absolutely crush the opposition therein. It allowed for what was once described by Bungie as a “clown car of Guardians” rolling up in otherwise challenging instances to completely tip the balance of the event. It was so amusing an instance that we even detailed the glitch in a guide on how to stuff 12 players into your Raid. Cie la vie.

There are still plenty of other opportunities to explore in Destiny 2 that don’t involve 12 player Raid glitches. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for a wealth of other walkthroughs and tips to the game’s myriad challenges.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

