What level do you need to be to start The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos? Learn more about the level requirements for The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the latest DLC for Obsidian Entertainment's hit RPG.

If you’re wanting to start up Murder on Eridanos, the final DLC for The Outer Worlds, you’re probably going to find yourself curious about what level you need to reach before kicking the new storyline off. Fortunately, we’ve got all the information that you need and this guide will break down everything you need to know.

What level do you need to be to start The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos?

There's plenty to explore in The Outer Worlds' latest DLC.

While there isn’t any specific level lock, the developers recommend leveling up your character to at least level 30 before setting off on the latest adventure. This will set you up nicely to level up along the way and ensure that you aren’t too under-leveled when taking on the new DLC’s various enemies.

Of course, level 30 or not, you’re still going to need to proceed progress past Monarch to even get the new content started. You can check out our guide on how to start the Murder on Eridanos DLC for more information about that particular topic. For now, though, you can focus on ensuring your character is level up beyond level 30.

It is worth noting that we started the DLC around level 27, so the level 30 recommendation isn't something that you absolutely have to hit. However, you will be a bit under-leveled, which could make certain combat encounters a bit more difficult than they might otherwise be. If you’ve completed Peril on Gorgon already, then you should already be at a high enough level to jump right into the new content.

Now that you know what level you need to be to start The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, you can head to the Grand Colonial and uncover who murdered Halcyon Helen, one of the most revered aetherwave heroes in the colonies. For more help, be sure to check out our other The Outer Worlds guides.