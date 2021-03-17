Constabulary Terminal Keycard - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Learn how to get the Constabulary Terminal Keycard so you can unlock the computer in the Constable's Office in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

While exploring the Piraeus Spaceport, you may come across a locked terminal inside of the Constable’s Office. If you have high enough hacking, then you can actually unlock this terminal without any trouble. If you don’t have a high enough Hack skill, though, you’ll need to find the Constabulary Terminal Keycard.

To get the Constabulary Terminal Keycard, players are going to need to press deeper into the Constable’s Office. Move through the door to the left of the terminal and then continue into the room after that.

You should see a body on the floor. Make sure you use your Discrepancy Amplifier to check out the body and then turn around and look for a table in front of a piece of glass with several speaker holes in it. If you approach this table, you should be able to see the Constabulary Terminal Keycard sitting on top of a couple of documents. You’ll have to steal it, but it’s worth it if you want to see what’s inside of the terminal itself.

Once you have the card, go ahead and return to the Constabulary Terminal Keycard and be sure to read all of the different messages available. You can check out a number of things on the terminal, including the prisoner logs, as well as the Security Footage Archive. Unfortunately, the Record Archives appear to have been tampered with. If you have a high enough Hack level, then you can try to run a data recovery, but the results aren’t great.

Now that you know how to get the Constabulary Terminal Keycard, you can dive deeper into the mystery of who killed Halycon Helen in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos. Make sure you head back to our The Outer Worlds guide for more useful information and content.