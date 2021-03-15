New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - March 15, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

King of the Hill screens

This is from an earlier episode where Hank comes to terms with the fact he's not too good at shooting, that his aim is terrible. Thankfully, Peggy loves him anyway.

Bethesda joins Xbox

That's quite a lot of studios working on Xbox games.

Namaste

The image of the kid practicing yoga has now been turned into a shirt.

Have you been called out?

Might be time to find another series to binge.

Oh, something to do at 2pm?

Whole day ruined.

Groups of people

Don't get drawn into the crossfire.

Rock and roll

Hoochie koo.

Not everything needs to be explained right away

It's called world-building. Look it up.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a rainy ol' day today, so Rad's enjoying a good snooze. How good is snoozing while it rains?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola