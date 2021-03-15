Evening Reading - March 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GALAHAD 3093 free beta invites players into multiplayer mech battles this weekend
- How to join the GALAHAD 3093 open beta
- Watch the GALAHAD 3093 Pre-Beta Briefing - Hosted by Shacknews this Friday
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister's upcoming Dungeon Maker is a D&D DM's dream
- GDC Showcase 2021 schedule
- NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ethereum mining limiter bypassed by driver
- Esports one year into a socially distanced world
- Elon Musk named 'Technoking of Tesla' in recent executive title shuffle
- Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of its launch
- Fall Guys gets Among Us crossover in Season 4
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
King of the Hill screens
March 11, 2021
This is from an earlier episode where Hank comes to terms with the fact he's not too good at shooting, that his aim is terrible. Thankfully, Peggy loves him anyway.
Bethesda joins Xbox
#BethesdaJoinsXbox 🙏🏻💚🎮 pic.twitter.com/1FUyvqfN4J— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) March 12, 2021
That's quite a lot of studios working on Xbox games.
Namaste
Namaste, y'all ❤ pic.twitter.com/kSTTOuwGWi— Manny Pérez (@IAmJitsu) March 12, 2021
The image of the kid practicing yoga has now been turned into a shirt.
Have you been called out?
2 hr Movie 10 hr TV series pic.twitter.com/pIHII7dPxG— BLACKSWAN STAN ACCOUNT (@BrianYoungeArs) March 12, 2021
Might be time to find another series to binge.
Oh, something to do at 2pm?
March 12, 2021
Whole day ruined.
Groups of people
IMPORTANT PSA: If you see a group of up to 4 people walking towards you in a perfect line do your best to avoid interacting. They are most likely an RPG party about to engage combat.— вʟм | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) March 12, 2021
Don't get drawn into the crossfire.
Rock and roll
if some one said some shit to me like "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo" i would not be able to contain my rage. i would completely lose my shit.— wint (@dril) March 13, 2021
Hoochie koo.
Not everything needs to be explained right away
The most powerful tool for world-building is layering in references to past events left unexplained. And the biggest disease franchises now suffer from is the compulsive urge to explain EVERY. FUCKING. THING. https://t.co/BU1EsCMmkS— Dan Hassler-Forest (@DanHF) March 12, 2021
It's called world-building. Look it up.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's a rainy ol' day today, so Rad's enjoying a good snooze. How good is snoozing while it rains?
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 15, 2021