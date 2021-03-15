Evening Reading - March 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/LY6Ihwbk4R — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 11, 2021

This is from an earlier episode where Hank comes to terms with the fact he's not too good at shooting, that his aim is terrible. Thankfully, Peggy loves him anyway.

Bethesda joins Xbox

That's quite a lot of studios working on Xbox games.

Namaste

The image of the kid practicing yoga has now been turned into a shirt.

Have you been called out?

2 hr Movie 10 hr TV series pic.twitter.com/pIHII7dPxG — BLACKSWAN STAN ACCOUNT (@BrianYoungeArs) March 12, 2021

Might be time to find another series to binge.

Oh, something to do at 2pm?

Whole day ruined.

Groups of people

IMPORTANT PSA: If you see a group of up to 4 people walking towards you in a perfect line do your best to avoid interacting. They are most likely an RPG party about to engage combat. — вʟм | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) March 12, 2021

Don't get drawn into the crossfire.

Rock and roll

if some one said some shit to me like "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo" i would not be able to contain my rage. i would completely lose my shit. — wint (@dril) March 13, 2021

Hoochie koo.

Not everything needs to be explained right away

The most powerful tool for world-building is layering in references to past events left unexplained. And the biggest disease franchises now suffer from is the compulsive urge to explain EVERY. FUCKING. THING. https://t.co/BU1EsCMmkS — Dan Hassler-Forest (@DanHF) March 12, 2021

It's called world-building. Look it up.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a rainy ol' day today, so Rad's enjoying a good snooze. How good is snoozing while it rains?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.