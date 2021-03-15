Kevin Durant makes the jump to esports with investment in Andbox The NBA superstar is investing in the owner of Overwatch League's New York Excelsior.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is a fairly familiar name in the gaming space, as he’s known for his love of Call of Duty and NBA 2K. Now, it looks like Durant is looking to further solidify himself in the gaming world with new business deals. Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures is investing in Andbox, the esports company that owns organizations such as the New York Excelsior (Overwatch League) and the New York Subliners (Call of Duty League).

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter to share the announcement via an article from Forbes. Thirty Five Ventures is a firm owned by Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman. Thirty Five Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount of money into Andbox which owns and operates a number of major esports organizations. Included in Andbox’s arsenal is Overwatch League’s New York Excelsior, Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners, and the recently formed Andbox Valorant Team.

Kevin Durant spoke about the move in a new statement. “The passion that New York sports fans have has really hit home with me,” the 2X NBA Champion said. “Andbox is bringing that same energy to esports here, and that’s something Thirty Five Ventures is very excited to be a part of.” In addition to being one of the best basketball players on the planet, Durant is looking to build his profile off the court.

With Kevin Durant being a big fan of video games and esports growing to be one of the most popular forms of entertainment, the Andbox investment makes sense. For more on the latest in esports, stick with us right here on Shacknews.