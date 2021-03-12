New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 12, 2021

The weekend is upon us, happy Friday folks.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The coolest DJ on the planet

I'd pay any amount of money to have DJ Pikachu at my wedding.

Adorable animal is adorable

Live look at me making late-night snack runs

Retro Legend of Zelda art

Classic Lonk.

Welcoming Pyra and Mythra to Smash

Sorry Sephiroth.

Surprise cat!

Wow, that kitty really came out of nowhere.

NFTs are all the rage right now

"Yeah, I'm super into NFTs."

It's for research

Completely educational.

We made it!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.

Hello, Meet Lola