Evening Reading - March 12, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The coolest DJ on the planet
The Pokemon Company just dropped this DJ Pikachu video for #Pokemon25 and it's electric ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HMD1ZA7Yj4— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) March 12, 2021
I'd pay any amount of money to have DJ Pikachu at my wedding.
Adorable animal is adorable
I don't know who needs this but pic.twitter.com/wZCUHW1F7O— Poupée Barbu (@poupeebarbu) November 10, 2020
Live look at me making late-night snack runs
Retro Legend of Zelda art
This is official key art from the original Legend of Zelda and I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/RixtSbFHTx— Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) March 12, 2021
Classic Lonk.
Welcoming Pyra and Mythra to Smash
Sorry Sephiroth.
Surprise cat!
One of the all time great entrances pic.twitter.com/AU1SEDHdLt— Desi (@DesiJed) March 11, 2021
Wow, that kitty really came out of nowhere.
NFTs are all the rage right now
"Yeah, I'm super into NFTs."
It's for research
Thinking about the time in year 9 when the class nerd announced that she “simply had to have sex” not cos she wanted to, but as “research” for the adult novel she was writing - still so proud of her for disguising her horniness in productive and inventive way!— nina oyama (@ninaoyama) March 12, 2021
Completely educational.
We made it!
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.

