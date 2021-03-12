Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 12: WoW Shadowlands on sale

It's been almost a month since BlizzConline and Blizzard is preparing to move forward with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' next big update. There's still no release for the 9.1 update, better known as Chains of Domination, but if you want to start gearing up for it now, World of Warcraft's Shadowlands expansion is on sale right now. It's not everyday that WoW expansions get a discount, so consider jumping in if you haven't already.
Elsewhere, Steam has a deal on the Metro Franchise, but if you're watching your budget, the original Metro 2033 is free to own right now. Make sure to claim it before Monday. Also, Fanatical's Spring Sale continues, Ubisoft is offering some great deals on their co-op games, and the Humble Store is honoring female heroes, as well as gods and monsters.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $31.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Surviving Mars - FREE until 3/18
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Evolution - $4.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
The Fanatical Spring Sale has begun. There are over 1,000 deals available with Flash Deals happening everyday. Select a free gift when you spend at least $10!
Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.78 (47% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $37.79 (37% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.98 (40% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $73.69 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $25.29 (77% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.79 (54% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition [Steam] - $0.97 (86% off)
- Chivalry Complete Pack [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.79 (91% off)
- There are many more games on sale over the next several days! Be sure to check out everything featured in the Fanatical Spring Sale.
Gamersgate
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $34.18 (43% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.50 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $16.20 (59% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Spintires [Steam] - $3.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $23.99 (20% off)
- Art of Rally - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Coffee Talk - $9.09 (30% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $13.98 (75% off)
- SOMA - $5.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $14.35 (79% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $8.40 (79% off)
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition [Steam] - $3.69 (88% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $7.80 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight [Steam] - $3.90 (80% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $14.04 (77% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition [Steam] - $3.90 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.
Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.26 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Female Hero Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- Neo Cab [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders III [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Female Hero Sale.
- Festival of Speed Sale
- F1 2020 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dirt 5 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Festival of Speed Sale.
- Gods & Monsters Sale
- Godfall [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Gods & Monsters Sale.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Co-Op Sale
- Scott Pilgraim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $82.49 (25% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Co-Op Sale.
Steam
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $29.98 (71% off)
- Metro 2033 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 3/15 @ 10AM PT)
- Bloodroots - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- D3 Publisher Sale
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Onee Chanbara ORIGIN - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bullet Girls Phantasia - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gleamlight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam D3 Publisher Sale.
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sky Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Poly Bridge 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Democracy 4 [Steam Early Access] - $18.89 (30% off)
- Medieval Dynasty [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Quantum League [Steam Early Access] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Long Dark - $9.89 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $12.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $7.99 (80% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 12: WoW Shadowlands on sale