Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 12: WoW Shadowlands on sale

It's been almost a month since BlizzConline and Blizzard is preparing to move forward with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' next big update. There's still no release for the 9.1 update, better known as Chains of Domination, but if you want to start gearing up for it now, World of Warcraft's Shadowlands expansion is on sale right now. It's not everyday that WoW expansions get a discount, so consider jumping in if you haven't already.

Elsewhere, Steam has a deal on the Metro Franchise, but if you're watching your budget, the original Metro 2033 is free to own right now. Make sure to claim it before Monday. Also, Fanatical's Spring Sale continues, Ubisoft is offering some great deals on their co-op games, and the Humble Store is honoring female heroes, as well as gods and monsters.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

The Fanatical Spring Sale has begun. There are over 1,000 deals available with Flash Deals happening everyday. Select a free gift when you spend at least $10!

Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.

Pay $1 for Stellaris. Pay more than the average $9.26 for the Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Ancient Relics Story DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam