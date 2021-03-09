ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 59 Join our Super Mario RPG 25th anniversary celebration.

On tonight's exciting episode of the Stevetendo show, going live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, it's the 25th anniversary of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and we're getting in on the fun. Join me as I celebrate the anniversary by playing one of my favorite games as well as one of the best role playing games on the Super Nintendo.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EST tomorrow, as well as next Monday at 9 p.m EST.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for The Stevetendo Show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

