Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 79

Join hosts Bryan and Blake for another week of the biggest stories in electronic sports on Shacknews Twitch.
Bryan Lefler
2

It's time for another round of the Wild World of Electronic Sports. Hosts Blake Morse and Bryan Lefler will again talk the biggest and wildest stories from electronic sports around the world with director, Chris Jarrard. Shacknews Twitch is the best place to be for the biggest stories in gaming, so join us live to discuss the past week in esports.

This week's episode will feature segments about big money and little money in esports. First up is Bally's and a $100 million dollar acquisition offer, and then we have a story about upcoming esports tournaments at the University of Kentucky. Next up, Riot Games of course can't go a week without being mentioned, so we'll brush up on the latest from the LCS and a new warm-up mode for Valorant. Rounding out the day, we'll show you a new zero-to-death combo with the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter and some big signings in the world of electronic chess.

All this and more, when we go live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch.

Thank you to everyone that stops by Shacknews Twitch to support our livestreaming efforts. We appreciate everyone that does it for Shacknews; whether you're lurking in chat, talking with the hosts, or maybe sharing our streams on social media. If you'd like to support a little more, please consider a monthly Twitch subscription to our channel. Check out our handy guide on Prime Gaming to help get started!

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

