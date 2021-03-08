Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 79 Join hosts Bryan and Blake for another week of the biggest stories in electronic sports on Shacknews Twitch.

It's time for another round of the Wild World of Electronic Sports. Hosts Blake Morse and Bryan Lefler will again talk the biggest and wildest stories from electronic sports around the world with director, Chris Jarrard. Shacknews Twitch is the best place to be for the biggest stories in gaming, so join us live to discuss the past week in esports.

This week's episode will feature segments about big money and little money in esports. First up is Bally's and a $100 million dollar acquisition offer, and then we have a story about upcoming esports tournaments at the University of Kentucky. Next up, Riot Games of course can't go a week without being mentioned, so we'll brush up on the latest from the LCS and a new warm-up mode for Valorant. Rounding out the day, we'll show you a new zero-to-death combo with the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter and some big signings in the world of electronic chess.

All this and more, when we go live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch.

Thank you to everyone that stops by Shacknews Twitch to support our livestreaming efforts.