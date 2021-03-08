ShackStream: Indie-licious bends perspectives in the puzzle world of Maquette The Indie-licious dance party carries on and this time the M.C. is Escher as we enter into the perspective fluid world of puzzle game Maquette.

Perspective is everything in the world, especially within the confines of your eyes. What’s small can seem big up close and what’s enormous can fit between your fingers. Such is the concept at play today as we dive into Maquette, a game that blends fluid perspective into puzzle-solving.

Maquette comes to us from developer Graceful Decay and publisher Annapurna Interactive. The game is currently available on PC via Steam, as well as PS4 and PS5, the latter in which it is a free PS Plus game of the month for March. In this curious first-person game, players will explore a recursive puzzle world, manipulating objects, toying with perspective, and changing the world around them by their actions. A tiny cube held close to your eyes could become a building-sized container. Just as well, a grand palace could become a miniature toy set over which you are simultaneously inhabiting from the outside.

Confused? Follow us into the world of Maquette to see what we mean for yourselves as we go live with Indie-licous on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:40 p.m. / PT 4:40 p.m. ET, where every Monday we explore the hottest and newest indie games.

Maquette seems set to bend our minds as we explore our world. If you’d like to see what kind of curiosities and mysteries await you in this clever game, then join us as Indie-licious goes live shortly!