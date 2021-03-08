New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: Indie-licious bends perspectives in the puzzle world of Maquette

The Indie-licious dance party carries on and this time the M.C. is Escher as we enter into the perspective fluid world of puzzle game Maquette.
TJ Denzer
1

Perspective is everything in the world, especially within the confines of your eyes. What’s small can seem big up close and what’s enormous can fit between your fingers. Such is the concept at play today as we dive into Maquette, a game that blends fluid perspective into puzzle-solving.

Maquette comes to us from developer Graceful Decay and publisher Annapurna Interactive. The game is currently available on PC via Steam, as well as PS4 and PS5, the latter in which it is a free PS Plus game of the month for March. In this curious first-person game, players will explore a recursive puzzle world, manipulating objects, toying with perspective, and changing the world around them by their actions. A tiny cube held close to your eyes could become a building-sized container. Just as well, a grand palace could become a miniature toy set over which you are simultaneously inhabiting from the outside.

Confused? Follow us into the world of Maquette to see what we mean for yourselves as we go live with Indie-licous on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:40 p.m. / PT 4:40 p.m. ET, where every Monday we explore the hottest and newest indie games.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects such as Indie-licious. Your ongoing support and engagement with the channel helps to make these streams all the more fun. If you’d like to continue to support Shacknews and its livestream ventures, consider following and subscribing to our Twitch channel. Following is free, but don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to receive a free subscription each month to use as you please through Prime Gaming. No place to put a free subscription? We’d happily take it off your hands.

Maquette seems set to bend our minds as we explore our world. If you’d like to see what kind of curiosities and mysteries await you in this clever game, then join us as Indie-licious goes live shortly!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola