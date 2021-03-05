Shacknews Dump - March 5, 2021 Possible new Nintendo Switches? Elden Ring leaks?? You know these are hot gaming topics suitable for the weekend throne on the latest Shacknews Dump!

Welcome to the weekend, one and all. And what a week it has been. This one kind of flew by, but it wasn’t without a share of fantastic gaming topics covered intensely here at Shacknews dot com. You may have missed a Super Switch rumor, an Elden Ring or two, or even a delay, but we’re here to get you caught up as always on the Shacknews Dump!

On this March 5 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got a new, tasty array of gaming new topics to share, not the least of which is word circulating about an all-new Nintendo Switch console. Switches are selling like hot cakes, but could Nintendo itself be prepping something with a little more power under the hood. Also, the Elden Ring makes an appearance after a long absence to remind us it exists, but not on From Software’s behalf.

Tune in as we discuss these and other gaming news from the week on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also catch the action live below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like the Shacknews Dump. We would hardly have as much fun with these streams if not for your continued interaction and support. If you want to do your part to keep the stream going, make sure you like the Shacknews Twitch channel and consider hitting us with a sweet subscribe. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account going, you can link it up to your Twitch account for a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming. Not to brag, but there’s a pretty good place we know of where that free subscription would find a happy home.

The Shacknews Dump can’t stop, won’t stop, might stop, but not before we unleash another devilish deluge of delightful gaming news. So get ready and get set as we prepare to let lose live once more to close out your week.