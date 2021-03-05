Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 5: Free NBA 2K21 Steam weekend

It still feels weird to have sports in the middle of COVID times, but the NBA has not only been operating (whether they've been operating well is up for debate), but the league is ready for the annual All-Star Game. It's not going to be the All-Star weekend that everybody's used to, but the game and the side events are still being held, nonetheless.
With that, 2K would like for people to jump into NBA 2K21 this weekend for free. You can jump into the game for the next few days on Steam without having to drop a dime. So be sure to check out all of the next-gen advancements that 2K has made… what's that? Oh. Right, the… next-gen update is only for consoles. Well… you're free to check out the old and busted game and you don't have to feel bad, because you're not paying for it! If that's no consolation, then here's Shaquille O'Neal going through a table for your entertainment.
Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still on sale on Battle.net to celebrate Season 2 of that game, Fanatical has kicked off its Spring Sale (which includes an introductory discount on Persona 5 Strikers), Loop Hero just released and is having an introductory sale across several retailers, and Hades has a modest discount over on Steam.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $39.99 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (22% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Wargame: Red Dragon - FREE until 3/11
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Loop Hero - $12.74 (15% off)
- Star Renegades - $18.74 (25% off)
- Scourgebringer - $11.89 (30% off)
- Paper Beast - $10.19 (40% off)
- Trials Evolution - $4.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
The Fanatical Spring Sale has begun. There are over 1,000 deals available with Flash Deals happening everyday. Select a free gift when you spend at least $10!
Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.78 (47% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.98 (40% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $73.69 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $25.29 (77% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.79 (54% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition [Steam] - $0.97 (86% off)
- There are many more games on sale over the next several days! Be sure to check out everything featured in the Fanatical Spring Sale.
Gamersgate
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow: Mirror of Fate HD [Steam] - $3.75 (75% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $5.00 (75% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $5.00 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Loop Hero - $12.74 (15% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Northgard - $11.99 (60% off)
- Atomicrops - $7.49 (50% off)
- West of Dead - $12.99 (35% off)
- XCOM 2 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- Roki - $9.99 (50% off)
- Invisible Inc. - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tacoma - $5.99 (70% off)
- Gone Home - $4.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - $11.99 (40% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $4.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $30.61 (49% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition [Origin] - $14.08 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $13.02 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas [Steam] - $5.00 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition [Steam] - $3.90 (80% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.
Pay $1 for Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack. Pay more than the average $8.61 for Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, Neo Cab, Half Past Fate, and Reventure. Pay $12 or more to also receive Blacksad: Under the Skin and HIVESWAP: Act 2. Pay more than $15 to also receive Indivisible. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.24 for The Political Machine 2020, Siege of Centauri, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. Pay $12 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins Galactic Edition and Offworld Trading Company (w/Jupiter's Forge and Limited Supply DLCs). These activate on Steam.
- Mega Multiplayer Sale
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition [Epic] - $17.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Meta Multiplayer Sale.
- Frontier Publisher Sale
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Frontier Publisher Sale.
- TinyBuild Publisher Sale
- Hellpoint [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Kill It With Fire [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rogue [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mr. Shifty [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's TinyBuild Publisher Sale.
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $12.74 (15% off)
- Age of Empires III Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Age of Empires II Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
Origin
- Battlefield V - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution - $9.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $18.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $7.50 (75% off)
- Beyond Good and Evil - $3.00 (70% off)
Steam
- Loop Hero - $12.74 (15% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/8 @ 10AM PT)
- DIRT 5 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/8 @ 10AM PT)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $19.49 (35% off)
- Teardown [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Space Crew - $12.99 (35% off)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $2.00 (90% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $4.99 (80% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero - $4.99 (50% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 (60% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 5: Free NBA 2K21 Steam weekend