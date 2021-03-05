Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 5: Free NBA 2K21 Steam weekend

It still feels weird to have sports in the middle of COVID times, but the NBA has not only been operating (whether they've been operating well is up for debate), but the league is ready for the annual All-Star Game. It's not going to be the All-Star weekend that everybody's used to, but the game and the side events are still being held, nonetheless.

With that, 2K would like for people to jump into NBA 2K21 this weekend for free. You can jump into the game for the next few days on Steam without having to drop a dime. So be sure to check out all of the next-gen advancements that 2K has made… what's that? Oh. Right, the… next-gen update is only for consoles. Well… you're free to check out the old and busted game and you don't have to feel bad, because you're not paying for it! If that's no consolation, then here's Shaquille O'Neal going through a table for your entertainment.

Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still on sale on Battle.net to celebrate Season 2 of that game, Fanatical has kicked off its Spring Sale (which includes an introductory discount on Persona 5 Strikers), Loop Hero just released and is having an introductory sale across several retailers, and Hades has a modest discount over on Steam.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

The Fanatical Spring Sale has begun. There are over 1,000 deals available with Flash Deals happening everyday. Select a free gift when you spend at least $10!

Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.

Pay $1 for Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack. Pay more than the average $8.61 for Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, Neo Cab, Half Past Fate, and Reventure. Pay $12 or more to also receive Blacksad: Under the Skin and HIVESWAP: Act 2. Pay more than $15 to also receive Indivisible. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.24 for The Political Machine 2020, Siege of Centauri, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. Pay $12 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins Galactic Edition and Offworld Trading Company (w/Jupiter's Forge and Limited Supply DLCs). These activate on Steam.

Origin

>

Ubisoft Store

Steam