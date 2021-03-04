Evening Reading - March 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Loop Hero review: Happy death day
- Breath of the Wild is 4 years old now & players are still discovering things to do
- It Takes Two hands-on preview: Couples counseling
- The Eternal Cylinder hands-on: Navigating life's Trebhum flow
- Hitman 3 March roadmap features Easter egg hunts and straightjackets
- Artifact goes free-to-play following a halt on all further updates
- Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World reportedly delayed to 2025
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 11.0.0 patch notes
- Capcom and Numbskull Designs celebrate 25 years of Resident Evil with new products
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Potato people
Just made a mind-blowing discovery pic.twitter.com/aS4k2OlnUW— Jazz Emu (@thejazzemu) March 4, 2021
Couch potatoes.
The poison
Kuzco's poison. Best movie ever.
Art Vandelay
hes an importer exporter pic.twitter.com/MDPhc9nyzk— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) March 4, 2021
The ultimate importer-exporter.
Some questions shouldn't be asked
What if straws moaned when u suck on em— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 5, 2021
Is it hurting the straws? Wait. Oh, no.
How do you like your steak?
[restaurant]— FRO VO (@fro_vo) March 3, 2021
waiter: how would you like your steak
me: i don't know, medium?
medium: *gazes into crystal ball* you will like it a lot
Time to check with your own fortune teller.
Game development is wild
i often think about this one game development story pic.twitter.com/ow26XJbbp2— tanis 🏳️⚧️ (🎂 tomorrow!) (@tanisthelesbiab) March 3, 2021
It's always sounded like Destiny had spaghetti code.
Sending emails as someone with anxiety
Unfortunately this is what every email I send sounds like pic.twitter.com/VoWvqnjdV8— Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) March 4, 2021
You know what, might just pre-empt the response and go cry.
King of the Hill screens
March 5, 2021
Nine Pretty Darn Angry Men.
Kissing booth
Just thinking about him and hope he’s doing well. pic.twitter.com/1UFPWQLgcu— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 5, 2021
Hopefully this dog is doing well in the currently social-distanced world.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze up against a big pillow.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 4, 2021