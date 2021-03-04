Evening Reading - March 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Potato people

Just made a mind-blowing discovery pic.twitter.com/aS4k2OlnUW — Jazz Emu (@thejazzemu) March 4, 2021

Couch potatoes.

The poison

Kuzco's poison. Best movie ever.

Art Vandelay

hes an importer exporter pic.twitter.com/MDPhc9nyzk — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) March 4, 2021

The ultimate importer-exporter.

Some questions shouldn't be asked

What if straws moaned when u suck on em — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 5, 2021

Is it hurting the straws? Wait. Oh, no.

How do you like your steak?

[restaurant]



waiter: how would you like your steak



me: i don't know, medium?



medium: *gazes into crystal ball* you will like it a lot — FRO VO (@fro_vo) March 3, 2021

Time to check with your own fortune teller.

Game development is wild

i often think about this one game development story pic.twitter.com/ow26XJbbp2 — tanis 🏳️‍⚧️ (🎂 tomorrow!) (@tanisthelesbiab) March 3, 2021

It's always sounded like Destiny had spaghetti code.

Sending emails as someone with anxiety

Unfortunately this is what every email I send sounds like pic.twitter.com/VoWvqnjdV8 — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) March 4, 2021

You know what, might just pre-empt the response and go cry.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/XXoW6jEt7o — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 5, 2021

Nine Pretty Darn Angry Men.

Kissing booth

Just thinking about him and hope he’s doing well. pic.twitter.com/1UFPWQLgcu — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 5, 2021

Hopefully this dog is doing well in the currently social-distanced world.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze up against a big pillow.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.