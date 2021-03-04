New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 4, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Potato people

Couch potatoes.

The poison

Kuzco's poison. Best movie ever.

Art Vandelay

The ultimate importer-exporter.

Some questions shouldn't be asked

Is it hurting the straws? Wait. Oh, no.

How do you like your steak?

Time to check with your own fortune teller.

Game development is wild

It's always sounded like Destiny had spaghetti code.

Sending emails as someone with anxiety

You know what, might just pre-empt the response and go cry.

King of the Hill screens

Nine Pretty Darn Angry Men.

Kissing booth

Hopefully this dog is doing well in the currently social-distanced world.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a snooze up against a big pillow.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

