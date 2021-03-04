How to get Mod Components - Destiny 2 Get a good supply of Mod Components in Destiny 2 so you never miss out on buying a mod you need.

Mod Components are a vital currency in Destiny 2. These little boxes allow players to purchase mods from Banshee-44, the Gunsmith. For a lot of new players, or those that haven’t thought about it in a while, learning where to get Mod Components and how to farm up a good supply quickly is going to be important information to learn or remember. Thankfully, there’s a way to get a steady supply of Mod Components so you never have to worry about missing out on a new mod.

How to get Mod Components

Complete Gunsmith bounties to get Mod Components.

The easiest way to get Mod Components in Destiny 2 is to complete Gunsmith bounties. These bounties are available for purchase in the Tower from Banshee-44. The goal of these is to simply defeat enemies using specific weapons with some having specific requirements, like x-amount of kills in a row without dying.

According to the Mod Component tool tip, Mod Components can also be acquired by dismantling Legendary weapons. This means any excess weapons can be dismantled for Glimmer, Legendary Shards, as well as a chance of getting this precious currency.

Where to spend Mod Components

Mod Components can be used to purchased armor and weapon mods from the Gunsmith. These mods are a great way of further enhancing your build. One such group of mods is the Warmind Cell mods which work in conjunction with the Seventh Seraph weapons. If you can get a full set of these, you’ll have set yourself up for one of the best builds in the game.

There’s not much use for Mod Components outside of purchasing mods. In saying this, you never want to be caught in a situation where you might miss out on a mod you need if you don’t have enough components.

Now that you’ve gotten a refresher on how to get Mod Components and what you should be spending them on, you can get back to farming up your various resources. Make sure to take some time to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more helpful information.