Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 11.0.0 patch notes
Pyra and Mythra have arrived in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as has the 11.0.0 patch with the latest fighter adjustments.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had a surprise for its players this morning. Series Director Masahiro Sakurai showed off some new gameplay for Pyra and Mythra and offered up a release date for the latest DLC characters. That date... was today. That also means the arrival of the Ver. 11.0.0 patch, which will include some major balance updates for the game's roster of fighters.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 11.0.0 update is available now to all Nintendo Switch owners. The full patch notes have been uploaded to the Nintendo website, along with the Fighter Adjustments. Of course, the topline of the whole patch is that Pyra and Mythra are now playable if you have Fighters Pass Volume 2 or purchase them as an individual character DLC.
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Link
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
|Jigglypuff
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Zelda
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Pichu
|Side Smash Attack
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Neutral Air Attack
|Made the ears invincible during the attack's high-damage window.
|Pichu
|Forward Air Attack
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Forward Throw
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Side Special
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Up Special
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Ganondorf
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Up Special
|Decreased attack speed.
|Wario
|Up Tilt Attack
|Decreased the amount of time the hit detection lasts.
|Wario
|Down Special
|Decreased attack speed for the third level charge.
Decreased attack speed of the max charge.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of time until you can throw another banana peel after throwing one.
|King Dedede
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
Increased the chance the Gordo will get stuck on a wall.
Increased the speed you can hit back Gordos that were reflected by the opponent.
|R.O.B.
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Villager
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Little Mac
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Mii Brawler
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Mii Gunner
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Mii Gunner
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Palutena
|Dash Attack
|Increased vulnerability.
|Palutena
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Palutena
|Grab Attack
|Decreased the grab range of the normal grab.
|Shulk
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Isabelle
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Joker
|Side Special
|Increased vulnerability for Eiha.
|Joker
|Down Special
|Increased vulnerability when Arsene is present and a counter is not triggered.
|Hero
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Byleth
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Byleth
|Down Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
Increased power against shields.
|Byleth
|Side Special
|Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding from the tip.
Reduced vulnerability when using the move in the air.
|Byleth
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance when stepping on an opponent with high accumulated damage.
Increased attack speed.
|Byleth
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Min Min
|Air Dodge
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when performing an air dodge.
|Min Min
|Side Smash Attack
|Shortened the amount of time you can charge a smash attack.
|Min Min
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the launch distance for the dragon's lasers while using the Dragon ARM.
|Min Min
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Steve & Alex
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Sephiroth
|Down Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
This latest batch of buffs look to be good news for Pichu and Byleth players, who are getting some noticeable buffs on some of their moves and vulnerabilities. The big losers? Palutena and Joker have had some of their weaknesses amplified.
In addition to today's fighter adjustments, new Xenoblade Chronicles-themed Spirits are being added. Players can find Lora, Amalthus, Jin, Malos, and Pneuma in the Spirits menu and in the in-game shop. Rex's Spirit can now be enhanced as part of the Xenoblade Chronicles celebration. Lastly, there's a big quality-of-life change that allows for inactive controllers to be disconnected while on the fighter selection screen.
Today's update also features the latest batch of Mii Fighter costumes. They're mainly taken from the Monster Hunter series to help celebrate the upcoming release of Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch.
Best of luck to all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players, regardless of their fighter of choice, with today's 11.0.0 update. There are two more characters remaining in Fighter Pass Vol. 2, so Shacknews will continue looking out for who makes Nintendo's fighter next..
