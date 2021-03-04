New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: Shack Air United Kingdom Tour - Part 1

Come join us as we begin our scenic tour of the UK's most famous landmarks in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Jan Ole Peek
1

After last week's flight was cancelled due to Microsoft server issues, we're back tonight in the UK to start the first leg of a new scenic tour. \

This evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air will trade in the contracts flights of The SkyPark app and replace them with a sightseeing tour of the United Kingdom's most famous landmarks. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020's latest world update added many new attractions, and we've mapped out a flight plan to hit them all. We're also going to test drive the Bush Talk Radio app to have it feed us some information audio about each of these landmarks.

If you'd like to choose the destination for an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points. You can earn them by watching Shacknews' streams and hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Contributor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola