Elgato's Green Screen Mouse Mat officially brings chroma key to your desktop

Elgato's new mousepad is also a green screen targeted towards content creators.
Elgato is one of the leading brands in gaming tech, particularly products designed for streamers and content creators. From capture cards, to microphones, ring lights, and much more, Elgato is a go-to name for those in the world of video production. Now, Elgato is looking to diversify its offerings with some brand new products. This includes the Green Screen Mouse Mat, which is exactly what it sounds like.
Elgato revealed the Green Screen Mouse Mat along some other new products, and included a brief trailer that showcases it in action. “High-level gameplay, creative tutorials, unboxing videos. If your setup sports a hand cam, you need Green Screen Mouse Mat,” the description reads. Anybody producing a stream or video that shows a hand cam/keyboard and mouse area can use the Green Screen Mouse Mat to seamlessly blend their setup into the video feed itself, very similar to what we see a lot of streamers do with green screen backdrops.
Coming in at 940 x 400 x 2 mm / 37.0 x 15.7 x 0.1 in, the Green Screen Mouse Mat is very large, and is enough to rest your keyboard on and still have ample space for whatever else your heart desires. In the reveal video, we see the pad used for Pokemon card openings, unboxings, and good old fashioned FPS gameplay. The mat is designed in such a way that users will be able to easily chroma key it however they choose.
If you wanna pick one up for yourself, the Green Screen Mouse Mat is already available on the Elgato website for $29.99. For more on the latest offerings from Elgato, stick with us right here on Shacknews.
I'm actually surprised it took this long for a product like this. I've been wanting something like that controller on screen. There are plenty of games where I would like to be able to see just how they're doing something on the controller. How long they hold before release on a move would be a good example.
