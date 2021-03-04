Apex Legends' Chaos Theory Collection Event brings new skins and items Respawn Entertainment has released a trailer for the next Apex Legends event.

Apex Legends may just be coming off of a three-week long Anniversary Event, but developer Respawn is wasting no time with getting the ball rolling on the game’s next big event. The Chaos Theory Collection Event is set to kick off next week and puts Caustic in the spotlight. What’s more, the new trailer seemingly reveals Bangalore’s Heirloom.

A new trailer was released on the Apex Legends YouTube account to officially announce the Chaos Theory Collection Event. In the trailer, we get narration from Caustic as he uses his gas traps to slowly snuff out his opponent. We also see a brand new skin for Caustic, as well as a map change to Kings Canyon that features a chamber full of toxic gas chambers. The Chaos Theory Collection Event begins on March 9.

With the Chaos Theory Collection Event comes a new takeover game mode titled Ring Fury. In this mode, the ring moves aggressively, but there’s also a new item called the Heat Shield which will form a bubble, protecting players from all ring damage. As with all of Apex Legends collection events, Chaos Theory brings new unlockable/purchasable skins for Caustic, Octane, and Rampart, as seen in the trailer. There will likely be much more to collect once the event goes live.

What’s really fascinating, is that this trailer reveals what looks to be Bangalore’s Heirloom. Seen early in the trailer as she leaps into battle, Bangalore’s Heirloom is a curved knife with a heated edge. Apex fans had been speculating what Legend would get an Heirloom next, and it looks like it’s Bangalore’s time to shine. Of course, Heirloom shards will be required to unlock this rare cosmetic.

The Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event will begin on March 9 and adds new skins, a new game mode, and Bangalore’s Heirloom. For more on Apex Legends, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.