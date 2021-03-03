New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 3, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Minesweeper is great

I can feel her pain. Eugh, so close to sweet victory.

And now for something completely different

Katamari was great.

King of the Hill screens

I love me some King of the Hill. In this episode, Dale thought he had rabies.

Cabal drop pods are lethal

These are one of the best enemy entrance devices in video games.

Mads is a champion

We should all be more like Mads.

Where you there?

I was there. Those were the days.

Who says I can't do this?

I'm going to need some good reasons listed.

We talking about fighting animals?

I reckon I could take on a bear.

Treasure hunting with Rose

Simple questions with long-winded answers.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

