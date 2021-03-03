Evening Reading - March 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Minesweeper is great

today me and chat suffered, and for what.https://t.co/3UkZloHaS3 pic.twitter.com/SW8OYmZEwn — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) March 3, 2021

I can feel her pain. Eugh, so close to sweet victory.

And now for something completely different

I wish everyone a very Snorkeling Cat from Katamari pic.twitter.com/9B7lGSy9ol — birth in 20 days 🔥 (@lnigowain) March 2, 2021

Katamari was great.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/Uk5hff9ztR — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 3, 2021

I love me some King of the Hill. In this episode, Dale thought he had rabies.

Cabal drop pods are lethal

What it what it

Looks like feels like pic.twitter.com/AcnAHgh7SQ — KackisHD (@RickKackis) March 2, 2021

These are one of the best enemy entrance devices in video games.

Mads is a champion

god i wish that were me pic.twitter.com/ZqlUYH1uAP — dunwail (@dunwaIl) March 2, 2021

We should all be more like Mads.

Where you there?

You had to be there pic.twitter.com/1PC2oKMGXe — Xbox (@Xbox) March 1, 2021

I was there. Those were the days.

Who says I can't do this?

Ppl are always like “you can’t just sit around and smoke weed all day😐”Like why? Who came up with that — Eve (@evefingdonnelly) February 27, 2021

I'm going to need some good reasons listed.

We talking about fighting animals?

I reckon I could take on a bear.

Treasure hunting with Rose

rose: yes, i was on the titanic



guy: great. where is this diamond



rose: first i will tell u about this boy



guy: no can u just tell us-



rose: best sex of my life. easily. — randy (@randyfactory) March 1, 2021

Simple questions with long-winded answers.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely snooze.

