Evening Reading - March 3, 2021

- Breath of the Wild is 4 years old now & players are still discovering things to do
- 30XX early access impressions - Bustin' bots in the far-off future
- Rumor: New Nintendo Switch coming in Q4 with 4K output, OLED screen
- AMD announces new Radeon RX 6700 XT for March release
- Valheim cruises past 5 million copies sold on Steam
- SpaceX Starship SN10 lands successfully, explodes minutes later
- Doom 3: VR Edition announced for PSVR, featuring enhanced visuals & sound effects
- Xbox Game Pass adds NBA 2K21, Madden NFL 21, and more
- How to sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test
- Dead by Daylight's new All-Kill Chapter features a K-Pop killer
Minesweeper is great
today me and chat suffered, and for what.https://t.co/3UkZloHaS3 pic.twitter.com/SW8OYmZEwn— Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) March 3, 2021
I can feel her pain. Eugh, so close to sweet victory.
And now for something completely different
I wish everyone a very Snorkeling Cat from Katamari pic.twitter.com/9B7lGSy9ol— birth in 20 days 🔥 (@lnigowain) March 2, 2021
Katamari was great.
King of the Hill screens
March 3, 2021
I love me some King of the Hill. In this episode, Dale thought he had rabies.
Cabal drop pods are lethal
What it what it— KackisHD (@RickKackis) March 2, 2021
Looks like feels like pic.twitter.com/AcnAHgh7SQ
These are one of the best enemy entrance devices in video games.
Mads is a champion
god i wish that were me pic.twitter.com/ZqlUYH1uAP— dunwail (@dunwaIl) March 2, 2021
We should all be more like Mads.
Where you there?
You had to be there pic.twitter.com/1PC2oKMGXe— Xbox (@Xbox) March 1, 2021
I was there. Those were the days.
Who says I can't do this?
Ppl are always like “you can’t just sit around and smoke weed all day😐”Like why? Who came up with that— Eve (@evefingdonnelly) February 27, 2021
I'm going to need some good reasons listed.
We talking about fighting animals?
damn pic.twitter.com/Q1mQcTp5oH— brooke back mountain (@wydstepbrOoke) March 4, 2021
I reckon I could take on a bear.
Treasure hunting with Rose
rose: yes, i was on the titanic— randy (@randyfactory) March 1, 2021
guy: great. where is this diamond
rose: first i will tell u about this boy
guy: no can u just tell us-
rose: best sex of my life. easily.
Simple questions with long-winded answers.
