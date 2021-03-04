New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Blink-controlled adventure Before Your Eyes hits Steam next month

GoodbyeWorld Games' follow-up to Close Your is headed to PC in just a few weeks.

Chris Jarrard
2

GoodbyeWorld games first gained international notice with the release of Close Your, winner of the IGF Best Student Game Award in 2015. Now the team is preparing to launch the full-length follow-up, Before Your Eyes, next month on April 9.

This afterlife adventure promises that it can be navigated using real-life blinks. Players embark upon a thought-provoking journey with the Ferryman who is tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. They move through time by using real-world blinking to interact and progress through the story.

How does this work exactly? The official press release from the development team explains.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

