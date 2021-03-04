Blink-controlled adventure Before Your Eyes hits Steam next month
GoodbyeWorld Games' follow-up to Close Your is headed to PC in just a few weeks.
GoodbyeWorld games first gained international notice with the release of Close Your, winner of the IGF Best Student Game Award in 2015. Now the team is preparing to launch the full-length follow-up, Before Your Eyes, next month on April 9.
This afterlife adventure promises that it can be navigated using real-life blinks. Players embark upon a thought-provoking journey with the Ferryman who is tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. They move through time by using real-world blinking to interact and progress through the story.
How does this work exactly? The official press release from the development team explains.
For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Blink-controlled adventure Before Your Eyes hits Steam next month