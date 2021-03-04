Blink-controlled adventure Before Your Eyes hits Steam next month GoodbyeWorld Games' follow-up to Close Your is headed to PC in just a few weeks.

GoodbyeWorld games first gained international notice with the release of Close Your, winner of the IGF Best Student Game Award in 2015. Now the team is preparing to launch the full-length follow-up, Before Your Eyes, next month on April 9.

This afterlife adventure promises that it can be navigated using real-life blinks. Players embark upon a thought-provoking journey with the Ferryman who is tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. They move through time by using real-world blinking to interact and progress through the story.

How does this work exactly? The official press release from the development team explains.

Before Your Eyes’ unique blink interaction mechanic offers a novel way for players to control the story and become more immersed, as their progress is determined through their eyes and detected through the player’s webcam. As life flashes before their eyes, each blink will help the players interact with the world or make the memory fade and disappear like a dream. Players move organically through the story and experience its emotional peaks and valleys in the most natural way until they reach the end of their journey and realize the ultimate truth.

For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.