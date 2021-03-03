ShackStream: Revenge for Stevetendo Today's episode of the ShackStream attempts to defend the honor of our own Steve Tyminski after he was beaten senseless by boxers.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode is all about revenge. In a recent episode of the Stevetendo show (Episode 53 to be exact), our own Steve Tyminski stepped in the ring with Super Punch-Out for the SNES and got clobbered part of the way through the Major Circuit.

Resident editor Chris Jarrard didn’t take kindly to a bunch of half-anime boxers beating up Steve, so he has chosen to enter the ring to defend Steve’s honor, Rocky IV-style.

The fun kicks off at 06:15 p.m ET (03:15 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our Twitch subscription guide for more information on how to link your accounts.