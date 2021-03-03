ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 57 Final Fantasy 3: Steve edition continues.

On tonight's action-packed episode of the Stevetendo show, we're getting right back into the journey of the Steves in Final Fantasy 3. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, we'll need all the help we can get as there are monsters and dragons all over the wasteland to fight. Will the Steves be able to restore peace to the world or die trying?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EST tomorrow, and then again at 9 p.m. EST next Monday.

