Knockout City is set to arrive in May, but players can try out the game in a special crossplay beta set to kick off next month. If you’re interested, signing up for the Knockout City crossplay beta isn’t that hard and this guide will detail all the steps you need to do to add your name to the hat.

How to sign up for the Knockout City crossplay beta

To sign up for the Knockout City crossplay beta, you’re going to want to head over to the official website that EA has set up for the game.

Once here, look for the Sign Up Now button and click on it. This should take you to EA’s Community Playtesting site, which you’ll need to sign up for if you haven’t already. Signing up for the playtest community isn’t difficult. Just sign in with your EA account and boom, you’re in.

Here are the consoles available for the Knockout City crossplay beta.

Now that you’ve signed up for the Community Playtesting Site, you can finish registering for the Knockout City crossplay beta. The developers will ask you to agree to answering a few questions, but don’t worry. It’s really simple.

Click Next on the form and then select the platform that you want to play Knockout City’s crossplay beta on. Here are the consoles available for the beta:

PlayStation

Xbox

PC

Nintendo Switch

If you’re playing on PlayStation of Xbox, then you’ll be happy to know that both generations of consoles—last and next—are available, so you can even play on your PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Once you’re signed up, there’s nothing left to do but wait. The crossplay beta for Knockout City will take place from April 2 to April 4, 2021, giving players a couple of days to check out the dodgeball action available in the beta. For more useful news and details about the upcoming game, make sure you check out our Knockout City page.