Doom 3: VR Edition announced for PSVR, featuring enhanced visuals & sound effects Doom 3: VR Edition will invite players back into the dark, demon-infested halls of UAC on PSVR in March 2021.

Doom 3 was easily the most frightening of the franchise, forgoing the usual fast-paced FPS splatterfest of the Doom franchise to give players a far more dark and atmospheric romp through Hell-crossed UAC facilities. This March, PlayStation VR players will be able to take on a far more immersive approach to that fearful experience. Doom 3: VR Edition has been announced for PSVR, featuring updated textures, shaders, sound effects, and more, and it’s coming this March 2021.

PlayStation and id Software revealed the upcoming Doom 3: VR Edition via a post on the PlayStation blog and a new trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 3, 2020. On March 29, 2021, PlayStation VR players will be able to re-explore Doom 3 like never before. Strapping the experience directly to your face, players will immerse themselves in the dark corridors of UAC facilities, using their flashlight to scan for creeping monsters and hellions while keeping track of their health via a new wrist-mounted display. What’s more, Doom 3 has been brushed up with a wealth of new visual and sound upgrades to bring a whole new level to Doom 3’s harrowing experience.

Doom 3 was an outlandishly different experience from the usual fast-paced style of the franchise. It wasn’t everyone’s favorite due to the constant ambushes and more horror-heavy element, as noted in our in-depth Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom long read, but there’s little doubt that it stands out from the franchise for better or worse.

Putting Doom 3 in VR sounds like a experiment in sanity. Keeping a twitchy watch on your surroundings will no doubt take on a whole new level of nervous intensity as you attempt to keep yourself alive throughout the game with zombies and other horrid creatures getting in your face. And what's more, it will include both The Lost Mission and Ressurection of Evil expansions to the game for the complete experience.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if id Software can inject new life into Doom 3 with the VR Edition when the game hits PSVR at the end of this month. Stay tuned for further coverage and get ready for a virtual reality trip back to the most nervewracking scenic view of Mars and Hell on March 29.