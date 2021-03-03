Demeo's new gameplay video is full of VR tabletop RPG goodness Resolution Games has put out a new gameplay trailer for Demeo showing how players will be able to engage in its co-op tabletop RPG adventure.

Right before the end of 2020, VR-focused developer Resolution Games shared a glimpse of its promising upcoming new game, Demeo: a co-op tabletop RPG in which you take on the roles of various classes and roll your dice to try to overcome dungeons and get their loot. The cinematic glimpse was nice, but it left our imaginations spinning at how it would play. A few months later, Resolution Games has thankfully obliged. We got a fresh new gameplay trailer for Demeo showing off both the general gameplay and multiplayer mechanics of the game.

Resolution Games showed off the new gameplay trailer for Demeo on the Resolution Games YouTube channel on March 3, 2021. The gameplay video shows off a glimpse of four classes in the game, including Guardian, Assassin, Sorcerer, and Hunter, as well as the challenges players will face as they delve into Demeo’s dungeons full of monsters, traps, and rewards. Between cooperation, good use of your class and its abilities, and a bit of luck in the dice roll, it looks like a proper tabletop gaming session, only the board is far more animated.

From its very first reveal back in 2020, Demeo has looked like an exciting premise in the way it allows multiple players to get together and engage in a proper tabletop RPG gaming session. The conversations, scheming, and cooperation you can engage in as you attempt to thwart Demeo’s challenges reminds us happily of time we’ve spent with friends rolling out the graph paper and character sheets and giving our dice a gentle blow for good luck in days gone by. What’s more, it looks like Demeo could have the sensibilities of a mean DM if you want it that way, with traps and rooms full of monsters awaiting unwary players throughout its grid-based halls. Treasure awaits, but are you and your friends brave enough to try to take it?

Demeo doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it is slated to launch sometime in 2021 on Oculus Quest and Rift platforms, as well as Steam for both PC and VR play. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this game for the latest updates and news, including a more concrete launch date coming in the future.