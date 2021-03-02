Evening Reading - March 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- It Takes Two hands-on preview: Couples counseling
- Taxi Chaos review: Extremely light on the chaos
- Introducing Shacknews Reader for RSS feeds
- All Presage scannables - Destiny 2
- Elon Musk is so rich he can build his own Starbase city in Texas
- Playstation Store ending video rentals and purchases this summer
- Hardsuit Labs faces layoffs after being taken off Bloodlines 2 development
- The Sinking City studio accuses publisher of piracy in contract dispute
- Epic Games to acquire Fall Guys developer Mediatonic
- Valheim update 0.147.3 patch notes bring big changes to dedicated servers
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
She backed into a pole
NGL the damage from the pole isn’t my biggest concern here pic.twitter.com/5BDhKDgJnL— Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) March 2, 2021
Nothing else about this video is odd. I have no follow up questions. Nope. None.
Mentos and Coke
March 2, 2021
That is one aggressive toilet.
Please explain
????? pic.twitter.com/SWn9Kvzqxt— Jon.Grubbs.H264.1080p.mkv (@jongrubbs) March 3, 2021
You've got to love it when this kind of thing crops up.
Dark Souls items you pick up
Dark Souls inventory is always like:— atrophy wife 🎀 (@zuza_real) February 23, 2021
Soul of a Bummed Out Warrior
Soul of a Sad Warrior
Great Soul of The Giantess
Small Being
Slime Remedy
Oak Resin
Bag of Urine
Such unusual item names and descriptions. I can't wait to read Elden Ring's items.
Bored? Try this one trick!
if you're bored you can simply close your eyes and rotate a cow in your mind. it's free and the cops can't stop you— aynrandy HD (hot diarrhoea) (@AynRandy) February 1, 2021
Doctors don't want you to know this.
GDC talks featuring Disco Elysium
giving my 2012 GDC branching narrative talk again tomorrow and i included 3 slides as a 2021 addendum that basically say, "you should just use disco elysium as the benchmark now lmao"— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) February 26, 2021
Disco Elysium is phenomenal. Have you played it yet?
Jonah Hill teaches body confidence
jonah hill is a legend man pic.twitter.com/RapNmMAUJU— mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 27, 2021
Feel good in your own skin.
Here's your horrorscope for today
Taurus: Your skeleton will try to escape this week. You will be powerless to stop it.— Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 23, 2021
Good luck chasing down your skeleton.
Wholesome meme
February 28, 2021
Gotta love making friends online.
