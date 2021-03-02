Evening Reading - March 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

She backed into a pole

NGL the damage from the pole isn’t my biggest concern here pic.twitter.com/5BDhKDgJnL — Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) March 2, 2021

Nothing else about this video is odd. I have no follow up questions. Nope. None.

Mentos and Coke

pic.twitter.com/eDqUyHZwqn — Images with Kingdom Hearts music (@ImagesHearts) March 2, 2021

That is one aggressive toilet.

Please explain

You've got to love it when this kind of thing crops up.

Dark Souls items you pick up

Dark Souls inventory is always like:



Soul of a Bummed Out Warrior

Soul of a Sad Warrior

Great Soul of The Giantess

Small Being

Slime Remedy

Oak Resin

Bag of Urine — atrophy wife 🎀 (@zuza_real) February 23, 2021

Such unusual item names and descriptions. I can't wait to read Elden Ring's items.

Bored? Try this one trick!

if you're bored you can simply close your eyes and rotate a cow in your mind. it's free and the cops can't stop you — aynrandy HD (hot diarrhoea) (@AynRandy) February 1, 2021

Doctors don't want you to know this.

GDC talks featuring Disco Elysium

giving my 2012 GDC branching narrative talk again tomorrow and i included 3 slides as a 2021 addendum that basically say, "you should just use disco elysium as the benchmark now lmao" — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) February 26, 2021

Disco Elysium is phenomenal. Have you played it yet?

Jonah Hill teaches body confidence

jonah hill is a legend man pic.twitter.com/RapNmMAUJU — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 27, 2021

Feel good in your own skin.

Here's your horrorscope for today

Taurus: Your skeleton will try to escape this week. You will be powerless to stop it. — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 23, 2021

Good luck chasing down your skeleton.

Wholesome meme

Gotta love making friends online.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his claws and feet. He likes to make sure his beans are tidy!

