Evening Reading - March 2, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

She backed into a pole

Nothing else about this video is odd. I have no follow up questions. Nope. None.

Mentos and Coke

That is one aggressive toilet.

Please explain

You've got to love it when this kind of thing crops up.

Dark Souls items you pick up

Such unusual item names and descriptions. I can't wait to read Elden Ring's items.

Bored? Try this one trick!

Doctors don't want you to know this.

GDC talks featuring Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is phenomenal. Have you played it yet?

Jonah Hill teaches body confidence

Feel good in your own skin.

Here's your horrorscope for today

Good luck chasing down your skeleton.

Wholesome meme

Gotta love making friends online.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his claws and feet. He likes to make sure his beans are tidy!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

