Evening Reading - March 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Black History Month: A look at how far gaming has come and where it needs to go
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 1, 2021
- The best game released in 2020 was an NES demake from 2008
- Taxi Chaos review: Extremely light on the chaos
- Player creates Tic-Tac-Toe game in Astroneer
- Valheim players are pretty close to launching their longships straight to Valhalla
- Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris PVP mode disabled due to organized Hakke emblem exploit
- Oculus Quest 2 120Hz refresh support could be rolling out this March
- Deathloop director breaks down the cogs & clockwork of its time-based murder puzzle
- Elden Ring trailer leak finds its way online
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Gifs you can hear
Oh, hi March ! pic.twitter.com/zxJ7uxqDvq— Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) March 1, 2019
Oh, hi March!
Gilbert Gottfried should narrate everything
Here’s a video of Gilbert Gottfried voicing Liquid Snake to brighten your day pic.twitter.com/7pFLJMELBg— Duplighost | CTSW (@Duplighost_) February 25, 2021
Metal Gear might have been easier to follow.
H.P. Lovecraft
H.P. Lovecraft pic.twitter.com/xSpEldN9p0— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) February 27, 2021
I hear Lovecraft had some opinions.
Monster fight
March 1, 2021
Godzilla? Nah, this is Rampage.
The meaning of shapes
i’m learning about shape language pic.twitter.com/PUaR1DJ5rW— pikat 🇭🇰 (@pikatl) March 1, 2021
Let Kirby help you understand the language of shapes.
Imagine if Smash Bros. was real
POV: You are in Pokemon Stadium 2 crowd— Smash Factor (@SmashFactorMx) March 1, 2021
🎧 Use headphones for a better experience 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Fnzw61c7Qa
It would be the ultimate sport.
Rip and namaste
my kid randomly told me “I’m gonna go do namaste in the backyard be back soon”— kelsey gamble (@kindofsquishy) February 22, 2021
this is... apparently... namaste pic.twitter.com/7SyVOWneEh
Doing it for Shacknews right there.
Slippery Stairs
The first ever Slippery Stairs world championship was INTENSE 😅 pic.twitter.com/hzHhv45j4g— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2021
What is this game? I mean, I know it's called Slippery Stairs, but where the heck did this come from?
Great responsibility
I miss being asked to watch over someone’s stuff at a coffee shop and wondering if I’m ready to fight— JP (@jpbrammer) February 23, 2021
Get ready to defend some rando's stuff with your life.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 1, 2021