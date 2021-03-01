Evening Reading - March 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Gifs you can hear

Oh, hi March!

Gilbert Gottfried should narrate everything

Here’s a video of Gilbert Gottfried voicing Liquid Snake to brighten your day pic.twitter.com/7pFLJMELBg — Duplighost | CTSW (@Duplighost_) February 25, 2021

Metal Gear might have been easier to follow.

H.P. Lovecraft

I hear Lovecraft had some opinions.

Monster fight

Godzilla? Nah, this is Rampage.

The meaning of shapes

i’m learning about shape language pic.twitter.com/PUaR1DJ5rW — pikat 🇭🇰 (@pikatl) March 1, 2021

Let Kirby help you understand the language of shapes.

Imagine if Smash Bros. was real

POV: You are in Pokemon Stadium 2 crowd



🎧 Use headphones for a better experience 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Fnzw61c7Qa — Smash Factor (@SmashFactorMx) March 1, 2021

It would be the ultimate sport.

Rip and namaste

my kid randomly told me “I’m gonna go do namaste in the backyard be back soon”



this is... apparently... namaste pic.twitter.com/7SyVOWneEh — kelsey gamble (@kindofsquishy) February 22, 2021

Doing it for Shacknews right there.

Slippery Stairs

The first ever Slippery Stairs world championship was INTENSE 😅 pic.twitter.com/hzHhv45j4g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2021

What is this game? I mean, I know it's called Slippery Stairs, but where the heck did this come from?

Great responsibility

I miss being asked to watch over someone’s stuff at a coffee shop and wondering if I’m ready to fight — JP (@jpbrammer) February 23, 2021

Get ready to defend some rando's stuff with your life.

