Helm Audio interview: The magic behind the True Wireless 5.0 We sat down with Helm's Christopher Heille at CES to get the lowdown on their upcoming wireless earbuds.

Wireless headphones are one of the most popular items in all of consumer electronics thanks to their convenience and portability. While many listeners would opt to use full-size headphones to consume their favorite music, sometimes it just isn’t practical. One of the most popular companies offering high-quality wireless earbuds is Helm Audio. Their new True Wireless 5.0 earbuds are loaded with the latest features and technology to offer listeners an unrivaled experience.

Shacknews Video Editor Greg Burke got the opportunity to sit down with Helm’s Christopher Heille during CES 2021. They spoke about the current state of consumer audio and what Helm’s offerings bring to the market.

For listeners who want top-shelf sound quality, battery life, and compatibility with their existing smartphones, Helm’s True Wireless 5.0 headphones offer loads of value at a price lower than many of its competitors. Their features include:

Sound Matters - Featuring Qualcomm® aptX™ & AAC Audio

Pure HiFi Sound, Low Latency (no lag) for Music & Movies

Industry Acclaimed Sound Quality & Heavy-Hitting Bass You Can Feel

Pick Up & Play with Auto-Pairing & Auto Charging

6-8 Hours Play Time +30 Extra Hrs with the Portable Charging Case.

Secure Comfort Fit with Incredible Noise Isolation for Every Activity - Perfect for Traveling, Working Out & On the Go

Rain, Sweat, & Mud Approved with IPX4 Water Resistance.

Industry Leading Range of up to 60ft.

Smart Buttons & Dual Mics for Stereo Phone Calls & Voice Assistant

Heille goes into detail on the design process of Helm products, including research on listening habits, consumer preferences on EQ curves, and integration with voice controls. He also touches on the company’s MQA-decoding device for listeners who want to stream music sampled at higher rates than your typical compressed streaming services offer.

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.