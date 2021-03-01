Wii U Ver 5.5.5 U is the first firmware update it's had in almost two years Time to switch on your Wii U and download the latest firmware update. Wait, what?

That’s right, it’s been almost two years since the Wii U has received a firmware update but another one is now available. So much has happened in 2019. For starters, 2019 marked the two-year anniversary since the Wii U was discontinued, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from releasing today’s Version 5.5.5 U update for the system.

Wii U Version 5.5.5 U

Brought to our attention by the omniscient Wario64, the latest firmware update for the Wii U is labelled Ver 5.5.5 U on the official Nintendo Support page. This update, much like the previous four updates listed, looks to improve the system stability while also making other “minor adjustments”. You can see the patch note below:

Improvements to system stability and usability

Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

There’s not a whole lot to read into here. It’s certainly incredible to see Nintendo continuing to support a console several years after it has been discontinued. While most people have likely moved on to the Nintendo Switch, there are still those that use the system and likely appreciate the support.

This firmware update for the Wii U comes in the same month that Nintendo plans to discontinue support for Super Mario Maker. The title that laid the groundwork for Super Mario Maker 2 (Shacknews’ Game of the Year 2019) will no longer allow users to upload courses and even the Super Mario Maker Bookmark website will be closed as of March 30, 2021.

If you’ve still got your Wii U kicking around, maybe plug it in, download the Version 5.5.5 U firmware update and play through some Super Mario Maker one last time. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Nintendo’s hit consoles.