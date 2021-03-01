How long to beat Outriders? Wondering how long People Can Fly's upcoming sci-fi looter shooter Outriders will take to beat? Here's your answer.

Outriders is set to release on April 1, 2021, and we recently got our first taste of the game with a public release of a new demo that includes the first three or four hours of the game. For those who tried out the demo, you’re probably curious to learn just how long the campaign will take to complete.

How long to beat Outriders?

Unlike many looter shooters out there, Outriders isn’t looking to be a live service type of game. Instead, People Can Fly are dedicated to providing a full story experience from start to finish. As such, Outriders will take roughly 25-30 hours to complete on a single class according to the game’s FAQs on the official website. If you’re the kind of person that enjoys digging deeper into a game and going for the best gear possible, then you could see yourself spending anywhere from 40 to 100 hours in Outriders.

You can try out the demo now, it doesn’t actually have an end date, which means you can even download it after the game’s official launch in case you want to get a taste of what People Can Fly is offering in its looter shooter.

We recently went hands-on with the game, where our own Ozzie Mejia wrote, “Our impression of Outriders is that, on the surface, it does look to be another otherwordly co-op shooter in the vein of Destiny. But remember from our preview, that's not what People Can Fly is making. They have repeatedly insisted that this is a full self-contained story and that the full experience is in the box, meaning no loot boxes or pay-to-win items. So right now, this is feeling a lot like Destiny without the "games as a service" elements that make it... well... Destiny.”

Now that you know how long it will take to beat Outriders, be sure to head back over to our Outriders hub for more helpful information, including guides on the most recent demo.