Deathloop director breaks down the cogs & clockwork of its time-based murder puzzle

A new developer video breaks down the story and gameplay in Deathloop.
Donovan Erskine
Of the most anticipated game releases of this year is Deathloop. Developed by Arkane Studios, this action-adventure game finds players stuck in a time loop as they work to take down eight deadly targets. A new video released by publisher Bethesda provides us new story details and breaks down what players can expect in the upcoming murder puzzle.

Released as a part of IGN’s Fan Fest, Bethesda shared the video, titled Deathloop Explained to its YouTube channel. Here, Game Director Dinga Bakaba talks about the story in Deathloop, as well as the time-based murder puzzle. “In Deathloop, you wake up on the shores of Black Reef, trapped in an endless time loop that makes the island and its inhabitants repeat the same day over and over,” Bakaba shares. “To escape, you’ll have to kill eight targets before the day resets.”

These eight targets are called The Visionaries, a diverse group that shares one crucial similarity - a pension for crime and murder. These Visionaries are spread amongst four districts and four time periods in Black Reef. The developer shows how players will be able to manipulate the world and characters around them in order to line their targets up perfectly.

In the video, Bakaba also briefly talks about Juliana, the rival assassin that’s also active on the island of Black Reef. In addition to plotting against eight targets, players will also need to be constantly aware of Juliana’s actions and whereabouts. The developer describes her as “the most powerful Visionary.”

This breakdown comes just after we got a new trailer for Deathloop at Sony’s recent State of Play event. The game is set to launch on May 21 exclusively for PS5. For more on Deathloop, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    March 1, 2021 9:35 AM

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 1, 2021 9:48 AM

      Deathloop is a PS5 timed exclusive, even though the studio is now part of MS. It can’t be on Xbox yet, but is there a chance it’ll hit game pass PC when it comes out?

      Here’s a deathloop video: looks so fun https://youtu.be/7CLgXXlYBk8

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 1, 2021 10:07 AM

        It's only coming on Steam at the moment, but it would be funny if MS put it on gamepass when the Bethesda deal is finalised.

      • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 1, 2021 10:28 AM

        MS said they would uphold all agreements made before the acquisition, so if Sony had an exclusivity deal in place for 12 months or however long, that will still be the case.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 1, 2021 10:29 AM

          It’s exclusive to Sony’s console yes, but it was coming to PC at the same time. My question is specifically about game pass PC

          • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            March 1, 2021 10:31 AM

            Sorry my reading comprehension is null clearly.
            Yeah I’d say there is a good chance it will be in pc game pass, if for no other reason than to put Sony in a weird marketing predicament.

