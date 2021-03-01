Elden Ring trailer leak finds its way online The elusive new FromSoftware game has been fairly quiet over the past couple years, though the studio claims Elden Ring is still very much in the works.

FromSoftware has been very quiet about Elden Ring since it first showed the game during E3 at Xbox’s showcase in 2019. The collaboration with George R.R. Martin on its story promises to feature a whole new world of souls-like style, but outside of that initial trailer, details are scarce. Recently, however, a new trailer has made its way to various online platforms via unofficial sources, and while the quality may be low, several sources claim the leak is indeed legit.

News of the Elden Ring trailer leak was first shared via Video Games Chronicle on March 1, 2021. Though the full video itself may have been taken down from any platforms via DMCAs from Bandai Namco, snippets of the off-screen trailer have appeared on various Twitter platforms. The video is low-quality, seemingly a blurry video taken of a screen, but in addition to VGC’s report, recent tweets from Bloomberg’s Jason Scheier further suggest that the leak is indeed legitimate. It also represents the first look at new material since its initial trailer in 2019, which can be seen below.

The supposed trailer itself contained little glimpses of what appeared to be horseback combat and a battle with a dragon, along with a touch of narrative.

“I can only imagine what drives you to seek the Elden Ring,” a narrator says in the trailer. “I suppose you can’t be talked into turning back. Very well then!”

For what it’s worth, the horseback mechanic itself is very different from what we’ve seen in previous FromSoftware games. First introduced during Xbox’s E3 2019 showcase, Elden Ring has always promised to be something out of the ordinary with George R.R. Martin joining in on story efforts for the game. However, we’ve seen little official material since. VGC goes on to credit this to internal delays of Elden Ring due to the strains of remote work, according to sources at FromSoftware familiar with the project. Those sources further suggested that Elden Ring is unlikely to hit a 2021 release window.

Even so, the surfacing of this trailer does also suggest that we could be seeing something for Elden Ring in the near future. Here’s hoping we get to see something of the mysterious game in official capacity soon.