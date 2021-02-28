Sola's Scar god roll - Destiny 2 Find a Sola's Scar god roll in Destiny 2 and you'll become a wave-clearing machine.

Sola’s Scar is a new Sword many Destiny 2 players will want to get their hands on. As an exclusive reward in Trials of Osiris, getting one isn’t going to be easy nor is getting a Sola’s Scar god roll. Trying to farm one is going to be worth it though, as it can roll with a perk that is highly unusual to find on a Sword.

Sola's Scar god roll

Sola’s Scar is a Solar Sword that can drop from Trials of Osiris. According to Light.gg (and the in-game Collections tab), this Legendary sword has a curated roll featuring Caster Frame and Thresh, but you’re not going to be interested in shooting out bolts of energy or getting your Super back with each kill. The real treasure is in Chain Reaction (maybe Vorpal Weapon if you’re still using a Sword as your boss slayer).

The Sola's Scar in Collections might not be a god roll but it's cool. Thresh can be a powerful perk.

Sola's Scar god roll for PVE

If you’ve been paying attention to Destiny 2 at all over the past year, you’ll no doubt have noticed that Warmind Cell mods are all the rage. These things are a game-changer, so make sure you get them. But more importantly, a Sola's Scar with the right perks means you have a chance of generating cells. So let’s look at a Sola’s Scar god roll that focuses on that.

Blade: Enduring Blade (Impact -5, Magazine +35, Ammo Capacity +35)

Guard: Enduring Guard (Efficiency +100, Inventory Size +90)

Perk 1: Relentless Strikes

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Though not usually the popular choices, Enduring Blade and Enduring Guard are the two perks that increase ammo capacity and the efficiency of the Sword. More Impact is always good for powerful enemies and bosses, but this god roll is about wave clear.

Relentless Strikes grants Sword ammo after you land three light attacks. This will help you carve through enemies while also keeping your ammo high. Chain Reaction causes an elemental explosion with each final blow. This obviously requires the Wrath of Rasputin Warmind Cell mod (Solar splash damage final blows have a chance to create Warmind Cells) to be of benefit, but even without it this might be a bit of fun.

If you are going for a boss DPS Sword, you’ll want to look out for the following perks.

Blade: Jagged Blade (Impact +10, Magazine -20, Ammo Capacity -20)

Guard: Enduring Guard (Efficiency +100, Inventory Size +90)

Perk 1: Relentless Strikes

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

The only differences here is Jagged Blade and Vorpal Weapon. The first increases Impact at the cost of Magazine and Ammo Capacity. Vorpal Weapon is about increasing the damage you deal to bosses, which is what we’re all about. Enduring Guard will boost the Inventory Size and Efficiency of guarding (not that you’ll be doing that) while Relentless Strikes gives you back some ammo for every three light attacks.

Sola’s Scar is a neat new addition to Destiny 2, though it might be a challenge for some to get considering you’ll need to play a lot of Trials of Osiris. However, if you can get a Sola’s Scar god roll with Chain Reaction, you’ll be laughing as you slice through waves of enemies, leaving explosions in your wake. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more weapon overviews.