Pokemon celebrates 25 years with Singing Pikachu for Sword & Shield

You've seen Pikachu surf. Now see Pikachu sing as part of the Pokemon 25th anniversary.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Pokemon is celebrating its 25th birthday today. If a Friday morning stream filled with announcements wasn't enough, current Pokemon Sword & Shield players can pick up a little something special today. Pikachu has learned some outside-the-box moves over the years, but today, the beloved mascot learns how to Sing.

For the big Pokemon 25 anniversary, Pokemon Sword & Shield owners can log into their copy of the game and claim their gift of a singing Pikachu. Here's how to claim it, according to the Pokemon website:

  1. Select Mystery Gift on your X menu.
  2. Select Get a Mystery Gift.
  3. Select Get with Code/Password. Your game will save and you will be connected to the Internet. An Internet connection is required to claim this gift.
  4. Enter the code P25MUS1C
  5. Receive your Singing Pikachu and don't forget to save!

Sing is the Normal-type move that puts opposing Pokemon to sleep for a random number of turns. Pikachu cannot normally learn Sing, as it's usually learned by Pokemon like Jigglypuff and Clefairy. This gift Pikachu will be Level 25 upon arrival and will also know Encore, Celebrate, and Electro Ball. You'll also pick up a Cherish Ball for your inventory.

If you can't claim your Singing Pikachu today, that's perfectly fine. It will remain available until March 25, 2021. Be sure to check our Pokemon topic for more news from Friday's Pokemon presentation and the big Pokemon 25th anniversary.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

