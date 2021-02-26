Evening Reading - February 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
They actually did it.
February 26, 2021
Pokemon Diamond/Pearl remakes CONFIRMED
But wait, there's more!
lol they did the shot pic.twitter.com/6wFNuRKZbO— Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) February 26, 2021
AND we're getting a Sinnoh prequel that's fully open world. My heart.
Trash Bandicoot
this 'bandicoot' came to me in a vision and now you have to see it too pic.twitter.com/jFfWP9WvhX— nick kaman (@SmashyNick) February 26, 2021
Some nightmare fuel for your Friday evening.
Godzilla vs Kong leaks
This is the best #GodzillaVsKong meme I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cdC2Glw61u— Miregoji326 (@miregoji326) February 25, 2021
Wow, wasn't expecting this!
Breaking down an iconic sports moment
Here’s a Breakdown of the most iconic line in sports trash talk history. pic.twitter.com/mqIwz8rvjH— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) February 26, 2021
Who do you think you are? I am!
Among Us bath bomb
New #amongus bath bomb and fizzy crumble! Orange is so sus... https://t.co/ZHgHMcLDjZ pic.twitter.com/gQnkjLZIOK— BubblesAndThingsSoaps (@batsoaps) February 26, 2021
Red was ejected
We made it!
February 20, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.
