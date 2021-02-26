Evening Reading - February 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

They actually did it.

Pokemon Diamond/Pearl remakes CONFIRMED

But wait, there's more!

lol they did the shot pic.twitter.com/6wFNuRKZbO — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) February 26, 2021

AND we're getting a Sinnoh prequel that's fully open world. My heart.

Trash Bandicoot

this 'bandicoot' came to me in a vision and now you have to see it too pic.twitter.com/jFfWP9WvhX — nick kaman (@SmashyNick) February 26, 2021

Some nightmare fuel for your Friday evening.

Godzilla vs Kong leaks

This is the best #GodzillaVsKong meme I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cdC2Glw61u — Miregoji326 (@miregoji326) February 25, 2021

Wow, wasn't expecting this!

Breaking down an iconic sports moment

Here’s a Breakdown of the most iconic line in sports trash talk history. pic.twitter.com/mqIwz8rvjH — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) February 26, 2021

Who do you think you are? I am!

Among Us bath bomb

Red was ejected

We made it!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.

