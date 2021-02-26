New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - February 26, 2021

It's the last weekend of February! As such, we have lovingly prepared another Shacknews Dump chockfull of the hottest game news of the week.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to another weekend, friendos. The final weekend of February, in fact! Another month of 2021 has come and gone, but we’re here to send another one off right. You can’t head into the weekend without another heaping helping of the Shacknews Dump!

On this February 26 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got so much Direct to discuss. Sony let loose with some goods, Pokemon let loose with some goods, and there’s anniversaries abound! Unfortunately, it can’t all be good nice. As we speak, the life seems to be draining further and further out of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Meanwhile, Anthem has finally been solemnly laid to rest, as well as beloved retailer Fry’s Electronics.

Tune in at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we kick off the Shacknews Dump and talk about these and more hot gaming news topics on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the show live just below.

Here’s the rundown of all news topics we’re hitting on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to say thank you to each and everyone who tunes in to check out ShackStream projects like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and engagement serves to make these streams all the more worthwhile. If you’d like to lend support in keeping these projects going, consider following or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to get a free subscription each month by way of Prime Gaming. We’d happily take that free subscription if you don’t have anywhere else to put it.

The season of love is ended. It’s time to flush February away we’ve got the perfect send off. So strap in and get ready as we go live with the latest Shacknews Dump!

