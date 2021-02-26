Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 26: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 begins

There's new stuff to explore in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone with the start of Season 2. Now that it's kicked off, it's probably a good time to jump into Black Ops Cold War for the first time. Luckily, it's on sale this weekend over on Battle.net. While you're there, we're a week removed from BlizzConline, but the Celebration Collection is still available for six more months. The Blizzard Arcade Collection makes that worth the price of admission by itself, so check it out.

Elsewhere, there are at least three free weekends happening on Steam with Dying Light, Deep Rock Galactic, and Descenders all offering free trial periods. The Ubisoft Store has a free weekend for Anno 1800. The folks at Humble have two cool new bundles, one for Stardock's best games and another for the best of love and adventure. Jump over to the Humble Store to also find a deal on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. And head over to GOG.com to check out some top tier indies, led by a half-price discount for Stardew Valley.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: Those Who Remain, Aragami, Out of Space, Help Will Come Tomorrow, The Battle of Polytopia, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Gravel, Radical Rabbit Stew, Esports Life Tycoon, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, The Walking Dead Season 1+2 Complete Pack, Door Kickers: Action Squad, State of Mind, Iron Danger, Mount & Blade: Warband, Diluvion: Fleet Edition, Darkwood, Cryofall, and Autonauts. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.

Or Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle and select from the following games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Swords of Gargantua, Creed: Rise to Glory, Pixel Ripped 1989, Abode 1 & 2 Bundle, Dick Wilde 2, Elctronauts, A-Tech Cybernetic, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Space Junkies, Transference, The Assembly, Blaston, Ping Pong VR: Table Tennis Simulator, Dick Wilde, Werewolves Within, and Chess Ultra. Select 3 for $8.99, 4 for $16.99, or 6 for $22.99. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Or Build Your Own Assassin's Creed Bundle and select from the following Assassin's Creed Games: Revelations, Rogue, Brotherhood, Black Flag, AC II Deluxe Edition, AC Director's Cut, Freedom Cry, Chronicles Russia, Chronicles India, and Chronicles China. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $14.99. These activate on UPlay.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code SPR21 to save 20% off of full-priced PC games. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.

Pay $1 for Train Simulator 2021 with the BR Class 421 '4CIG' Loco, Amtrak Acela Express EMU, Class 67 Diamond Jubilee Loco, DB BR423 EMU, and Thompson Class B1 Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $5.44 for the Strathclyde Class 101 DMU, BR Class 14 Loco, Union Pacific Challenger Loco, Norfolk Southern SD40-2 High Nose Loco, DB BR 474.3 EMU, and the DB ICE 1 EMU add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive South West Trains Class 444 EMU, BR Blue Diesel Electric Pack Loco, Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2 Loco, Amtrak HHP-8 Loco, NJ Transit Arrow III Emu, DB Ice 3 Emu, and the MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for NeuroVoider, Hover, and Anarcute. Pay more than the average $5.80 for the Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Plane Mechanic Simulator, Epistory: Typing Chronicles, Chroma Squad, and Dead in Vinland. Pay $10 or more to also receive TT Isle of Man, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, Tennis World Tour, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack. Pay more than the average $8.24 for Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, Neo Cab, Half Past Fate, and Reventure. Pay $12 or more to also receive Blacksad: Under the Skin and HIVESWAP: Act 2. Pay more than $15 to also receive Indivisible. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.60 for The Political Machine 2020, Siege of Centauri, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. Pay $12 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins Galactic Edition and Offworld Trading Company (w/Jupiter's Forge and Limited Supply DLCs). These activate on Steam.

Origin

Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 3 [UPlay] - $51.99 (35% off)

Ubisoft Store

Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/28)

Steam