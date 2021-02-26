Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 26: PlayStation Indies sale

It's a big weekend for games between the releases of Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection, Bravely Default 2, and the lengthy Outriders demo. You might not be looking for new games, but if you are, PlayStation is spotlighting the best of the indies this weekend. That includes deals on games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Maneater, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and much more.
Nintendo is also celebrating the indies with some big deals on games like Among Us, John Wick Hex, Grindstone, and many more. Don't sleep on the Nintendo indies, because the Switch is proving itself to be a nice indie gaming machine.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gears 5 - FREE!
- Resident Evil - FREE!
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - FREE!
- Lost Planet 2 - FREE!
- Fuser - $38.99 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox Series X + Xbox One] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition [Xbox Series X + Xbox One] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag + Unity + Syndicate) - $22.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Anime Month
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $15.99 (60% off)
- One Piece: Burning Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- One Piece World Seeker - $14.99 (75% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $12.49 (75% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $14.99 (25% off)
- Maneater [PS5 & PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR required] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $20.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $13.74 (45% off)
- Knights & Bikes - $13.39 (33% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.59 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Double Discounts Sale (PlayStation Plus members receive double the discount shown below)
- Marvel's Avengers - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $31.99 (20% off)
- Fuser - $47.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5 & PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- FIFA 21 [PS5 & PS4] - $40.79 (32% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Great White Shark Bundle - $32.39 (28% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dreams - $14.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (25% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $22.49 (25% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $41.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $59.99 (40% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Amplitude - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Twin Mirror - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $8.99 (55% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.99 (65% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $19.79 (56% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $13.19 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.99 (40% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Control: Ultimate Edition [PS5 & PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Concrete Genie - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fuser - $39.99 (33% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $23.99 (40% off)
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Games Winter Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust - $15.99 (20% off)
- Grindstone - $15.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $25.49 (15% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- John Wick Hex - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $20.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $23.44 (30% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $17.99 (55% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $17.99 (55% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $9.99 (60% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $9.99 (60% off)
- Transformers: Battlegrounds - $27.99 (30% off)
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K Mechanicus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Don't Starve Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $20.09 (30% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 26: PlayStation Indies sale