Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 26: PlayStation Indies sale

The best of the PlayStation indies are on sale this weekend, while Nintendo is discounting many of its own indie games.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's a big weekend for games between the releases of Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection, Bravely Default 2, and the lengthy Outriders demo. You might not be looking for new games, but if you are, PlayStation is spotlighting the best of the indies this weekend. That includes deals on games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Maneater, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and much more.

Nintendo is also celebrating the indies with some big deals on games like Among Us, John Wick Hex, Grindstone, and many more. Don't sleep on the Nintendo indies, because the Switch is proving itself to be a nice indie gaming machine.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

