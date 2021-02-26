New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Twitter introduces Super Follows, a paid service for premium content

Twitter's Super Follows feature will allow you to charge for your tweets.
Donovan Erskine
1

As the Twitter platform continues to grow, the company is constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve the social media website/app. Twitter has announced its latest feature will be Super Follows, a service that allows users to charge a fee for premium content.

In addition to Super Followers, Twitter will also be introducing a Communities feature, similar to Facebook Groups. With Super Follows, users can make exclusive groups, and charge others a fee to become members. Users can also lock certain tweets and posts behind a paywall that only Super Followers will have access to. It’s unclear if there will be a set price point for Super Follows, but in Twitter’s mockup images, we see a $4.99/ a month fee for one user. There’s also a purple badge displayed on a profile to indicate a Super Follower.

It’s an interesting move, and one that many had speculated would eventually come. Patreon and similar programs that allow content creators to receive direct payment from fans have become increasingly popular over the last several years, and Twitter is looking to throw its hat in the ring.

With some of the world’s most popular content creators having large followings on Twitter, it will be interesting to see how successful Super Follows turns out to be. The new feature isn’t available just yet, but will begin rolling out soon. It’s just the latest addition made to Twitter, as the social media platform recently introduced Spaces, a feature that allows users to host and listen to audio presentations.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola