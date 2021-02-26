Is Outriders open world? Find out whether or not Outriders, the new game from People Can Fly, is open world or not.

The Outriders demo is now out, and was people dive in and get their first taste of the game, it’s leaving them with some questions. One of the most notable being “Is Outriders open world?” If you’ve been looking for the answer to this question, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Outriders open world?

If you were excited about the prospect of jumping into a huge open world in Outriders, then you might find yourself a bit deflated to learn that the upcoming sci-fi shooter from People Can Fly is not open world. But it’s also not just a linear shooter, either.

Outriders is not an open world game.

According to an interview with TheSixthAxis, Outriders is going to be a structured RPG featuring various missions and massive areas for players to explore and fight within. It isn’t a live service game, which means the entirely of the story is going to be contained within the release. It does sound like there will be a lot of room to explore the world, though you won’t necessarily be doing it in an open world environment.

Despite not being open world, Outriders is shaping up quite nicely, especially for those who love the RPG shooter looter genre. It’s been a long time since we had a game of this style that didn’t offer some long-standing service, as previous titles in the genre like The Division 2 and Destiny 2 continue to tell their stories through additional expansions, never truly coming to an end. Borderlands 3 is another great looter shooter that has a defined beginning, middle, and end, and it feels fresh to see more developers approaching the shoot and loot RPG from that angle.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on Outriders throughout the coming weeks leading up to release. Expect to dive into People Can Fly’s latest title when it launches on April 1, 2021.