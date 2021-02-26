Xur's location and wares for February 26, 2021 - Destiny 2 It's time for Xur to arrive once more. Here's a look at his location and wares for February 26, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come to an end in Destiny 2 and that means it is time to pay your friendly neighborhood Agent of the Nine a visit. If you’re looking to find Xur’s location and wares, then here’s what you need to know.

Xur’s location and wares for February 26, 2021

This week Xur can be found over in Watcher's Grave on Nessus. As usual, head over there with your Legendary Shards in tow and pick up all the items that he has available.

Head to Watcher's Grave on Nessus to find Xur.

Xur’s wares this week include:

Vesper of Radius - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +8 Resilience: +15 Recovery: +10 Discipline: +9 Intellect: +15 Strength: +6 Total: 63

Antaeus Wards - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +8 Resilience: +16 Recovery: +7 Discipline: +6 Intellect: +13 Strength: +9 Total: 59

Frost-EE5 - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +9 Resilience: +8 Recovery: +15 Discipline: +9 Intellect: +19 Strength: +2 Total: 62

Monte Carlo - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As always, we highly recommend grabbing any items that Xur has that you haven’t acquired already. This will ensure you have access to all the Exotic items available in the Destiny 2 Collections, as well as giving you that weapon or armor should it become buffed and more useful in the future. With Bungie recently announcing that it is no longer sunsetting gear with Infusion caps, we could see some big changes to how useful Exotic armor continues to be well into the future.

This has been a big week for Destiny 2 news, and just a few days ago Bungie revealed that it would be lowering the Power jumps to a cap of 10 in future Seasons. This should make it much easier for users to get into the final grind of the Season instead of having to grind just to unlock the option of being able to grind more.

Lastly, if you haven't already, we recommend checking out our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide.