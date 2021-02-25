Evening Reading - February 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

A review of walls

pic.twitter.com/1LOCuF4jST — This is the voicemail for Rebekah Weatherspoon (@RdotSpoon) February 25, 2021

Such lovely walls.

Meowstache

If you think my new favorite Disney character is this mustache cat from @PixarLuca - you would be right. pic.twitter.com/MPWLeMtKJH — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) February 25, 2021

Adorable. Reverse the colors and it would be a milk meowstache.

Incredible voice

"i don't like female voices" hmm ok listen to this very female voice pic.twitter.com/3GPzdeS6S8 — 𝙃𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 (@disastxrpiece) February 9, 2021

You should check out Spiritbox.

Royals are trying for a baby

“Grandmother, I am raw dogging my wife again.” https://t.co/TedbTJG77F — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) February 12, 2021

I don't know why everyone cares so much.

Xbox 360 avatars

WELL BAM there it is. pic.twitter.com/fUttEFkE6L — FABINO (@KinoFabino) February 8, 2021

Take me back to that OG Xbox 360 dashboard.

It's not Valentine's Day right now, but you deserve to see this

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

A tip for being a man

This also goes for introverts. pic.twitter.com/Wrs7r9NSoj — JB (@hammersuit) February 15, 2021

Anyone can be a man. The trick is to never ask for help, be it in a store or asking for directions.

Sekiro in Hollow Knight art style

Sekiro was such a great game, Hollow Knight too.

Here's a photo of Rad fast asleep. He loves smooshing his face.

