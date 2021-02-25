Evening Reading - February 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Black History Month: A look at how far gaming has come and where it needs to go
- Bravely Default 2 review: Modernly old-fashioned
- Are SPACs the canary in the coal mine for this stock market bubble?
- What to expect from Pokemon's 25th anniversary presentation
- Halo Infinite team discusses what it means to be a 'Spiritual Reboot'
- Tesla's Model 3 production line temporarily suspended
- Dragon Age 4 is allegedly single-player thanks to Jedi Fallen Order's success
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time gets PS5 upgrade in March 2021
- Sifu revealed during Sony State of Play, coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2021
- Deathloop gets new gameplay trailer & classy theme song on PlayStation State of Play
- Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion delayed until 2022 by Bungie
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A review of walls
February 25, 2021
Such lovely walls.
Meowstache
If you think my new favorite Disney character is this mustache cat from @PixarLuca - you would be right. pic.twitter.com/MPWLeMtKJH— Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) February 25, 2021
Adorable. Reverse the colors and it would be a milk meowstache.
Incredible voice
"i don't like female voices" hmm ok listen to this very female voice pic.twitter.com/3GPzdeS6S8— 𝙃𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 (@disastxrpiece) February 9, 2021
You should check out Spiritbox.
Royals are trying for a baby
“Grandmother, I am raw dogging my wife again.” https://t.co/TedbTJG77F— Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) February 12, 2021
I don't know why everyone cares so much.
Xbox 360 avatars
WELL BAM there it is. pic.twitter.com/fUttEFkE6L— FABINO (@KinoFabino) February 8, 2021
Take me back to that OG Xbox 360 dashboard.
It's not Valentine's Day right now, but you deserve to see this
Happy Valentine’s Day! 💖— Disco Elysium (@studioZAUM) February 14, 2021
Artwork by @sna_1l created for @ZizekTheEchidna 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7lEH5pp13t
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
A tip for being a man
This also goes for introverts. pic.twitter.com/Wrs7r9NSoj— JB (@hammersuit) February 15, 2021
Anyone can be a man. The trick is to never ask for help, be it in a store or asking for directions.
Sekiro in Hollow Knight art style
Last but not least, the #SekiroShadowsDieTwice bosses (and minibosses) as #HollowKnight characters. #hollowknightfanart #crossover pic.twitter.com/rzXYQoHOR8— Lub (@lubellide00) February 14, 2021
Sekiro was such a great game, Hollow Knight too.
Here's a photo of Rad fast asleep. He loves smooshing his face.
