Evening Reading - February 25, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A review of walls

Such lovely walls.

Meowstache

Adorable. Reverse the colors and it would be a milk meowstache.

Incredible voice

You should check out Spiritbox.

Royals are trying for a baby

I don't know why everyone cares so much.

Xbox 360 avatars

Take me back to that OG Xbox 360 dashboard.

It's not Valentine's Day right now, but you deserve to see this

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

A tip for being a man

Anyone can be a man. The trick is to never ask for help, be it in a store or asking for directions.

Sekiro in Hollow Knight art style

Sekiro was such a great game, Hollow Knight too.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad fast asleep. He loves smooshing his face.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
