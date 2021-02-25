Deathloop gets new gameplay trailer & classy theme song on PlayStation State of Play Arkane Studios and Bethesda showed off a myriad of fancy ways in which assassins will kill targets and each other in a new Deathloop trailer set to a stylish new bop.

Throughout the new upcoming PlayStation catalogue, Arkane Studios has kept our attention with some rather impressive aplomb when it comes to it’s upcoming assassin vs. assassin time loop shooter, Deathloop. Recently, we got a fresh look at gameplay in the game, featuring the assassin skills of the game’s two main characters as they blink, camouflage, yank, and use every single weapon they can get their hands on to dispose of foes and each other. It got a pretty good new theme song to go with it too.

The new Deathloop gameplay trailer and theme song were showcasesd on the PlayStation State of Play presentation which went live on February 25, 2021. A large part of Deathloop that has been revealed before is that the main character Colt has to track down eight targets on the island of Blackreef and kill them before midnight to keep a Timeloop from taking him all the way back to the beginning. This trailer focused on Ramblin’ Frank, a DJ playing a classy new theme to go along with Colt’s warpath through his hideout to kill him.

The déjà vu gameplay trailer also features Julianna: An assassin who plays opposite to Colt and is invested in killing him to keep the time loop intact. What we received was a delightful cavalcade of murder and gunfights between Colt, Julianna, and Frank’s henchmen, leading up a confrontation between Colt and Frank himself.

Every new peek at Deathloop has solidified it as one of our most anticipated games of 2021, and we take pleasure in the fact that despite the time loop, we can explore the game thoroughly and shouldn’t feel stressed to move the story forward.

With a launch coming on May 21, 2021 to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, we look forward to seeing whatever Deathloop has left to show us before the release date. Stay tune for any new information and updates from Bethesda and Arkane Studios here at Shacknews.