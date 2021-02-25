Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets August release date for PS4, PS5 Ember Labs' action-adventure will drop onto PlayStation consoles later this summer.

Following the world premiere of gameplay footage during today's State of Play event hosted by Sony, Ember Labs’ action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits now has an official release date. The cross-gen title will arrive on August 21, 2021.

