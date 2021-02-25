New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets August release date for PS4, PS5

Ember Labs' action-adventure will drop onto PlayStation consoles later this summer.

Chris Jarrard
2

Following the world premiere of gameplay footage during today's State of Play event hosted by Sony, Ember Labs’ action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits now has an official release date. The cross-gen title will arrive on August 21, 2021.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

