New Returnal details and gameplay shown at State of Play Housemarque revealed new details for Returnal at the latest State of Play.

During the latest State of Play, Sony and Housemarque revealed new details for Returnal, and upcoming sci-fi adventure game coming exclusively to PlayStation. During the segment, we got new gameplay footage, as well as new story details. Players play as Celine, a woman who crashlands on a dangerous alien planet during a voyage through space.

During the stream, we learned that Returnal will turn player deaths into an impactful mechanic. Every time you die, the world will change, creating brand new challenges. The game is set to release this spring on April 30.

In the new trailer, we get a good look at the diverse environments of Atropos, the planet in which Returnal takes place on. From dangerous creatures to strange homes, it looks like there's a ton for players to explore and discover. Interestingly enough, Returnal was one of the only games shown during the event that won't be coming to PS4. Returnal launches exclusively on PS5 on April 30. For more, visit the State of Play topic page on Shacknews.