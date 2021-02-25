Knockout City gets cross-play beta this April Velan Studios' dodgeball action game will get a cross-play-enabled beta this spring.

We are big fans of everything that Velan Studios have been showing from their new dodgeball action title Knockout City. During today’s State of Play presentation from Sony, it was announced that Knockout City will run a cross-play-enabled beta from April 2 through April 4.

The beta will be live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Origin and Steam). In this next beta, players will find lots to experience, including new gameplay features like the Back Alley Brawl map, the Sniper Ball, epic customizations, and the 1v1 Face-Off playlist. In total, the cross-play beta will include four maps, five different balls, two modes (3v3 and 1v1), and unlock more customization items.

Interested players can sign up for the beta from the game’s official website. The new gameplay trailer revealed during Sony’s State of Play event not only showcases the new gameplay features that will be included in the cross-play beta but also what makes Knockout City stand apart from other multiplayer experiences:

Trick shots to catch your opponents off guard, like the dreaded Fake Throw

Ultimate Throws that launch your teammates into the air for a huge, instant-KO explosion on impact

A deep progression system that provides hundreds of options for modifying your style based on the unique personality of you and your Crew

A look at some of Knockout City’s maps where the different environments have unique mechanics for any scuffles that might occur

Special Balls that keep gameplay interesting, like the Sniper Ball that locks onto targets from across the map, the Bomb Ball that will explode on your opponent, and more

A variety of modes to play, including 1v1 and Team KO featuring 3v3 action

Knockout City will launch in full on May 21, 2021. The launch window offers a free trial of the full game with progress carrying over into the paid version that will retail for $19.99.