How to download the Outriders demo on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation Trying to download the new Outriders demo but having trouble? Here's what you need to know.

The Outriders demo is now live, giving users a good glimpse at what People Can Fly’s next game will have to offer. If you’re looking forward to jumping into the title, then you’re going to want to know how to download it. Unfortunately, some users seem to have a bit of trouble finding the game through normal means, so we’ve put together this guide.

How to download the Outriders demo on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

For the most part, it looks like downloads are going smoothly on PC. All users will need to do is head to Steam, search for Outriders, and then the demo is available right there from the main game page.

You'll want to look for this page on the PlayStation Store.

Unfortunately, console users have reported more than a few issues finding the game in the store. On PlayStation, it looks like there are a number of ways to get the game to pop up with the demo, including using the web store to find it in game add-ons. PS console owners have also reported some success by looking for the demo in the latest releases.

For Xbox, you’re going to want to make your way to the Microsoft Store and look for the demo. If it doesn’t immediately pop up, then you can search for Outriders in the search bar to be taken directly to the game page.

While these are the basic instructions for finding the demo, some users have reported that they can’t download the demo on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a definite fix here just yet, though some have said restarting your console can fix the issue, even noting that they had to restart upwards of three to four times to make it download.

The demo is definitely off to a rocky start, but this is usually the case for many demos or trial versions of games—and even for full releases. We’ll keep an eye out for any additional details about the demo, including more definite ways to ensure the download is kicking off. For more, check out our Outriders page.